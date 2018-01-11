Home Announcements Announcements Historic FIFA World Cup Trophy tour by Coca-Cola to arrive in Malta FIFA World Cup original trophy is visiting more than 50 countries Print Version



The fourth FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will arrive in Malta on the 10th of February, giving football fans in Malta the chance to experience the most coveted award in the football universe.



The Trophy will be in Malta for one day and an exclusive event will be taking place at is-Suq tal-Belt in Valletta, giving football fans the opportunity to feel the thrill of seeing the most prestigious award in the football universe up close and have their picture taken with it. A FIFA World Cup Legend will be also present during this day to meet and greet the fans.



The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will give millions of people around the world the opportunity to get ready to taste the feeling of the world’s largest, most anticipated sporting event – the 2018 FIFA World Cup.



In hosting this momentous, international tour, Coca-Cola and FIFA invite fans to get up close and personal with the same trophy that is presented by FIFA to the winning country of the FIFA World Cup. For thousands of fans, it will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the most iconic symbol in football and share their passion for the game.



‘’We are honoured and delighted to be able to give football enthusiasts in Malta this unique opportunity to catch a glimpse up close of one of the most-recognisable sports icons in the world and the dream of every person who ever kicked a football, regardless of their age.



This special visit of The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy enables the entire nation to share our passion for football, and GSD Marketing ltd. is pleased to be a part of it. I am sure it will be a memorable day for Malta and its residents’’ said Maria Micallef COO of GSD Marketing Ltd.



The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kicked off in September 2017 in Russia and will visit more than 50 countries across six continents, travelling 126,000 kilometers in the nine months leading up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.



Within Russia, the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will visit 25 cities – the longest host country tour in history – with one out of every three Russians having the opportunity to experience the Trophy in person.



There are a limited amount of tickets available for this special occasion. One must firstly obtain a voucher with a unique code getting them in with the chance to get a ticket for the event through



1. Drinking Coca-Cola at eating and drinking outlets in Valletta over the weekends during the month of January.



2. Buying a Coca-Cola at the Valletta 18 Cup Tournament matches.



3. Participating in competitions on the MyCokeMalta Facebook page.



Voucher holders must then enter the code on



For the latest updates from the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola including upcoming tour destinations and dates, exclusive interviews, photos and videos, visit the official website



The Coca-Cola Company has had a long-standing relationship with FIFA since 1974 and has been an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup since 1978.



Coca-Cola has had stadium advertising at every FIFA World Cup since 1950 and is a long-time supporter of football at all levels. This is the fourth time that Coca-Cola and FIFA have come together to bring the Trophy Tour to the world.







