InterContinental Malta organises Salesian party for the 10th year in a row

The Festive Season is the time of year where we spend it with family, and friends. For the 10th year in a row, staff from the sales and kitchen team at InterContinental Malta organised a Christmas party for the staff, volunteers, youths and children at the Salesian Oratory. Following their annual Christmas school concert, attendees enjoyed a party full of food, drink, music, dancing and games."After hearing what the kids went through, things that no child should experience, it is very satisfying to bring a little joy during this Christmas Period. I have been part of the organisation of these parties for the past 10 years. It has been a pleasure every year and myself together with my colleagues look forward to it every Christmas. " commented Gordon Naudi, Key Account Director of Corporate.