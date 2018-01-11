We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Home
Announcements
Announcements

InterContinental Malta organises Salesian party for the 10th year in a row

11 January 2018, 10:55am
Print Version
The Festive Season is the time of year where we spend it with family, and friends. For the 10th year in a row, staff from the sales and kitchen team at InterContinental Malta organised a Christmas party for the staff, volunteers, youths and children at the Salesian Oratory. Following their annual Christmas school concert, attendees enjoyed a party full of food, drink, music, dancing and games.

 “After hearing what the kids went through, things that no child should experience, it is very satisfying to bring a little joy during this Christmas Period. I have been part of the organisation of these parties for the past 10 years. It has been a pleasure every year and myself together with my colleagues look forward to it every Christmas. ” commented Gordon Naudi, Key Account Director of Corporate.

Trending Articles
1

ECB currently assessing leaked FIAU reports on Pilatus Bank
2

Air Malta to sell airport slots to new government company
3

[WATCH] Meryl Streep pays tribute to Daphne Caruana Galizia at press freedom speech
4

While PN drags its feet, PD nominates anti-corruption commission member
5

Malta’s passport gets you to 169 countries hassle-free
Videos
Muscat: Infrastructural projects to be announced in the following weeks