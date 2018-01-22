Home Announcements Announcements Business Offices Services International introduces a new tenant Print Version



The CBD Foundation, whose main objective is to formulate and implement a vision for the Central Business District, formerly known as the Mriehel Industrial Estate, has chosen BOSI, found itself within this Business District, to operate from.



The management and staff from BOSI would like to welcome The CBD Foundation to their business center and would like to extend their commitment to provide not just office space but also an entire suite of business services tailored to their business requirements, this way allowing the foundation the time and energy to focus on the important task of leading the way forward in improving the quality of life of people working within the area.



The Central Business District Foundation joins a host of other companies who are currently leasing office space within BOSI Malta. The industries to which our clients belong are indeed very diverse, some of which form part of the Fortune 500 companies and operate in various industries including Aviation, ICT, iGaming, Insurance and also Financial Services.



