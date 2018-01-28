We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Home
Announcements
Announcements

THINK magazine FREE with MaltaToday on Sunday

The fiery new edition delves into solar energy technology, climate change, dementia, ALS, the Maltese language and more

28 January 2018, 8:15am
Print Version
THINK magazine, published quarterly, contains recent news, interviews, opinions, and features on various topics from science to culture, portrayed in a digestible manner for students, academics, and curious readers alike.

The research magazine will now now be distributed for FREE with MaltaToday, and is available to pick up on University of Malta campus.

Each edition carries a unique theme, and issue 22 focuses on fire and heat energy – featuring a talk on solar power generation, a piece explaining heat treatment for improving gears, and an article on international efforts to combat climate change, among many other segments bound to ignite readers’ interest.

But the 70+ page magazine goes beyond physics and climatology. With a number of opinion pieces on topics ranging from domestic violence to the circular economy, as well as a section specifically for students, this edition of THINK magazine truly is on fire.

To top it off, the publication concludes with a handy to-do-list for students on who to follow, what to listen to, read, and watch this month – making it the ideal read for young people looking to expand their horizons.

Trending Articles
1

Neville Gafa named in fresh migrant documentation racket – media reports
2

[WATCH] New citizenship scheme will keep Malta on the ‘globalisation treadmill’, Muscat tells party faithful
3

Bonnici puts on a brave face after scathing Rule of Law report
4

The opposite of good governance
5

[WATCH] ‘Barracuda Aquilina’, the American-Maltese judge turned icon for women and survivors
Videos
The Cugo Gran Macina hotel
Konrad Mizzi on the pre-tender agreement with Vitals
The MUT has condemned the legal action taken by MCAST to stop strike action at the school
The Air France Airbus A380 landing at MIA