THINK magazine FREE with MaltaToday on Sunday
The fiery new edition delves into solar energy technology, climate change, dementia, ALS, the Maltese language and more
28 January 2018, 8:15am
The research magazine will now now be distributed for FREE with MaltaToday, and is available to pick up on University of Malta campus.
Each edition carries a unique theme, and issue 22 focuses on fire and heat energy – featuring a talk on solar power generation, a piece explaining heat treatment for improving gears, and an article on international efforts to combat climate change, among many other segments bound to ignite readers’ interest.
But the 70+ page magazine goes beyond physics and climatology. With a number of opinion pieces on topics ranging from domestic violence to the circular economy, as well as a section specifically for students, this edition of THINK magazine truly is on fire.
To top it off, the publication concludes with a handy to-do-list for students on who to follow, what to listen to, read, and watch this month – making it the ideal read for young people looking to expand their horizons.
