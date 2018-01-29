Home Announcements Announcements Calamatta Cuschieri funds SICAV p.l.c launch CC Emerging Market Bond Fund The Emerging Market Bond Fund is the first of its kind to be managed by a UCITS Investment Manager based in Malta Print Version



The Emerging Market Bond Fund is the first of its kind to be managed by a UCITS Investment Manager based in Malta.



The objective of the fund is to maximise the total level of return for investors through investing in a well-diversified portfolio fixed income bonds, with a particular focus on emerging market bond issuers.



The fund is available in euro and US Dollars and provides the option to accumulate or receive income.



Investors who invest in the distributor classes will receive a dividend twice annually, whilst those investors opting to invest in the accumulator share class will have their dividends automatically reinvested to form part of their capital. This will be reflected in the Net Asset Value of the relevant share class.



Calamatta Cuschieri is committed to continue providing investors with a wide range of funds, enabling investors to diversify their investment portfolios according to their risk appetite, and expected return objectives.



CCFunds SICAV always encourage prospective investors to read the offering documentation of the CC Emerging Market Bond Fund, specifically the prospectus, offering supplement, and KIIDs.



The Fund operates as a UCITS scheme which has become the gold standard for EU investment funds for retail investors. UCITS funds are ideal for retail investors as they have been specifically designed to ensure diversification and liquidity through distinct parameters, permitted asset classes and investment restrictions as set out in EU law



Calamatta Cuschieri Funds SICAV p.l.c. is a Malta based and regulated Retail Collective Investment Scheme, currently with €85mn in Assets under Management across 5 distinct Sub-Funds.



Calamatta Cuschieri Funds SICAV p.l.c. is proud to announce the launch of its latest fund, the CC Emerging Market Bond Fund.The Emerging Market Bond Fund is the first of its kind to be managed by a UCITS Investment Manager based in Malta.The objective of the fund is to maximise the total level of return for investors through investing in a well-diversified portfolio fixed income bonds, with a particular focus on emerging market bond issuers.The fund is available in euro and US Dollars and provides the option to accumulate or receive income.Investors who invest in the distributor classes will receive a dividend twice annually, whilst those investors opting to invest in the accumulator share class will have their dividends automatically reinvested to form part of their capital. This will be reflected in the Net Asset Value of the relevant share class.Calamatta Cuschieri is committed to continue providing investors with a wide range of funds, enabling investors to diversify their investment portfolios according to their risk appetite, and expected return objectives.CCFunds SICAV always encourage prospective investors to read the offering documentation of the CC Emerging Market Bond Fund, specifically the prospectus, offering supplement, and KIIDs.The Fund operates as a UCITS scheme which has become the gold standard for EU investment funds for retail investors. UCITS funds are ideal for retail investors as they have been specifically designed to ensure diversification and liquidity through distinct parameters, permitted asset classes and investment restrictions as set out in EU lawCalamatta Cuschieri Funds SICAV p.l.c. is a Malta based and regulated Retail Collective Investment Scheme, currently with €85mn in Assets under Management across 5 distinct Sub-Funds. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter