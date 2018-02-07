Opening of the butterfly ward, a Memory Support Unit at Simblija Care Home

This week Simblija Care Home in Naxxar has opened its Memory Support Unit, designed to provide residents suffering from dementia a safe and comfortable, home-like environment. It is situated on the ground floor providing easy access to the surrounding grounds and garden that affords free but safe wandering.

The unit consists of a beautiful and tranquil dining room and lounge which enjoys a lot of natural light coming from the spacious terrace.

Wayfinding has been made simple through the use of special signage with pictures and labels that help to direct a loved one to the different areas whilst continuous lighting guides them to common bathrooms. The quiet areas also provide residents with the opportunity to find alone space when required.

The rooms allow identification by individual memory boxes, where clients will be encouraged to display favourite memorabilia. The home-like front doors are also identifiable through individual names and room numbers which are clearly visible on the door.

The twin rooms offer a comfortable and spacious layout which includes two separate beds, individual vanity tables, recliners, wardrobes and chests of drawers.

The fully adapted bathroom provides the equipment that is required to ensure safety and encourage independence. Special care has been taken in the selection of contrasting grab rails, toilet seats and shower chairs, as well as light switches that make it easy for the residents to operate. The water heating system is thermostatically controlled to avoid any injury and other safety features like non-slip flooring and an alarm call system have been included.

Round the clock care is provided by trained nurses and carers who assist residents according to their individual needs in self-care activities and engage them in meaningful activities, in a structured routine to ensure that they do not retreat into isolation.