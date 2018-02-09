Friday carnival festivities cancelled

The organisers said activities scheduled for Saturday would go ahead as planned

9 February 2018, 2:16pm
Friday's carnival festivities have been cancelled due to the bad weather
Carnival celebrations scheduled to take place on Friday night have been cancelled due to the bad weather, the festival’s organisers have said.

In a statement issued this afternoon the organisers said that the floats wre being kept under a specially installed protective tent to protect them from the wind and rain.

“As such, all participants’ work has been safeguarded and can still be fully enjoyed by the public from Saturday evening onwards,” Festivals Malta said.

They will be moved from Marsa to Valletta under the same tent on Saturday morning. Saturday’s celebrations are expected to go ahead as planned.

“Festivals Malta is currently in ongoing discussions with the Police and Transport Malta, in order to best organise the floats transport once the weather clears up tomorrow. This is currently projected to begin around 11am,” said the organisers.

Moreover, Festivals Malta appealed to the public to make use of public transport and to avoid using the roads leading from Marsa to Valletta.

“Affected Marsa roads include the industrial area near ONE stations, Aldo Moro Street (towards Santa Luċija), Marsa Cross Road, Patri Feliċjan Bilocca Street, Fishermen Street, the Menqa project area, and Spencer Hill (where Lohombus Bank was located). National Road in Blata l-Bajda (towards Porte des Bombes) and St. Anne Street, Floriana will also be affected.”

Finally, Festivals Malta said it wished to remind the pulic that tickets purchased for Friday’s show could be used for both Saturday’s and Monday’s show, and that updates would be posted on the ‘Karnival ta Malta’ Facebook page and website.

