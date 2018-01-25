|
Court & Police
Isle of MTV returns on 27 June
The free of charge main show has been confirmed for its 2018 edition for the 12th year
25 January 2018, 12:27pm
A firm fixture in the summer festival calendar, the free of charge main show has been confirmed for its 2018 edition, reaffirming the longstanding partnership between MTV and the MTA - now in its 12th year.
“We are delighted to be announcing the date for next year’s Isle of MTV festival and music week, well in advance, for fans across Europe who join us every year - to make Isle of MTV Malta one of the must see festivals of the summer,” Russell Samuel from Creative Planning Services, Viacom Velocity announced.
Paul Bugeja, CEO at Malta Tourism Authority said that this was yet another opportunity for MTA to demonstrate the young, vibrant nature of the Maltese islands.
“The consistent presence of Isle of MTV in Malta confirms our commitment towards policies that are agile, competitive and effective,” Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said.
“Such large-scale, international events compliment the fact that Malta has reached another record this year in tourism numbers, that of 2.3 million visitors. Through such quality events and activities, we aim to keep increasing and enhancing Malta’s tourism product and offering.”
The Isle of MTV franchise has seen past performers such as The Chainsmokers, DNCE, Steve Aoki, Jason Derulo, Jess Glynne, Martin Garrix, Nicole Scherzinger, Jessie J, Will.i.am, Rita Ora, Flo Rida, Snoop Dogg, The Black Eyed Peas, Nelly Furtado, Maroon 5, The Chemical Brothers, Enrique Iglesias, N*E*R*D, Shaggy, Garbage, Jazzy Jeff, Gorillaz and OneRepublic rock the Isle of MTV stage.
This year's performers will be announced later on in the year.
