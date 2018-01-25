We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Woman seriously injured after being hit by car

Court & Police

Woman seriously injured after being hit by car

Father acquitted of smashing son's skull after boy declines to testify

Court & Police

Father acquitted of smashing son's skull after boy declines to te...

Kyle Camilleri continues to dominate ASMK Honda MX Championship

Motorsports

Kyle Camilleri continues to dominate ASMK Honda MX Championship

Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong number

Court & Police

Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong number

No bail for â€˜parkerâ€™ accused of breaching court order

Court & Police

No bail for â€˜parkerâ€™ accused of breaching court order

Updated | With fuel stations popping up in rural areas, the Environment Minister requests a review of existing policy

National

Updated | With fuel stations popping up in rural areas, the Envir...

EU court bars sexuality tests for asylum seekers

Europe

EU court bars sexuality tests for asylum seekers

Planning Authority green-lights 32-storey Paceville high-rise tower

Townscapes

Planning Authority green-lights 32-storey Paceville high-rise tow...

Isle of MTV returns on 27 June

Entertainment

Isle of MTV returns on 27 June

Busuttil loses libel on Labourâ€™s challenge that he once earned less than minimum wage

Court & Police

Busuttil loses libel on Labourâ€™s challenge that he once earned ...

Updated | MEPs voice concerns about Malta becoming one of EUâ€™s weakest links

Europe

Updated | MEPs voice concerns about Malta becoming one of EUâ€™s ...

Registered unemployment drops across all ages

National

Registered unemployment drops across all ages

Three dead and many injured as train derails near Milan, Italy

World

Three dead and many injured as train derails near Milan, Italy

Bicycle helmet use to become optional under new legislation

National

Bicycle helmet use to become optional under new legislation

Bishop Sylvester Magro â€˜a courageous, dedicated and humble manâ€™

National

Bishop Sylvester Magro â€˜a courageous, dedicated and humble manâ...

When all else fails, follow directions

Blogs

When all else fails, follow directions

Home
Arts
Entertainment

Isle of MTV returns on 27 June

The free of charge main show has been confirmed for its 2018 edition for the 12th year

25 January 2018, 12:27pm
Print Version
Isle of MTV Malta live music show will be returning on Wednesday 27 June.

A firm fixture in the summer festival calendar, the free of charge main show has been confirmed for its 2018 edition, reaffirming the longstanding partnership between MTV and the MTA - now in its 12th year. 

“We are delighted to be announcing the date for next year’s Isle of MTV festival and music week, well in advance, for fans across Europe who join us every year - to make Isle of MTV Malta one of the must see festivals of the summer,” Russell Samuel from Creative Planning Services, Viacom Velocity announced.

“We can’t wait to yet again combine some of the most exciting artists and our world class production, with the stunning locations across the island to create another memorable week of club nights and concerts”

Paul Bugeja, CEO at Malta Tourism Authority said that this was yet another opportunity for MTA to demonstrate the young, vibrant nature of the Maltese islands.

“The consistent presence of Isle of MTV in Malta confirms our commitment towards policies that are agile, competitive and effective,” Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said.

“Such large-scale, international events compliment the fact that Malta has reached another record this year in tourism numbers, that of 2.3 million visitors. Through such quality events and activities, we aim to keep increasing and enhancing Malta’s tourism product and offering.”

The Isle of MTV franchise has seen past performers such as The Chainsmokers, DNCE, Steve Aoki, Jason Derulo, Jess Glynne, Martin Garrix, Nicole Scherzinger, Jessie J, Will.i.am, Rita Ora, Flo Rida, Snoop Dogg, The Black Eyed Peas, Nelly Furtado, Maroon 5, The Chemical Brothers, Enrique Iglesias, N*E*R*D, Shaggy, Garbage, Jazzy Jeff, Gorillaz and OneRepublic rock the Isle of MTV stage. 

This year's performers will be announced later on in the year. 

Woman seriously injured after being hit by car

Court & Police

Woman seriously injured after being hit by car

Father acquitted of smashing son's skull after boy declines to testify

Court & Police

Father acquitted of smashing son's skull after boy...

Kyle Camilleri continues to dominate ASMK Honda MX Championship

Motorsports

Kyle Camilleri continues to dominate ASMK Honda MX...

Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong number

Court & Police

Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong num...

No bail for â€˜parkerâ€™ accused of breaching court order

Court & Police

No bail for â€˜parkerâ€™ accused of breaching cour...

Updated | With fuel stations popping up in rural areas, the Environment Minister requests a review of existing policy

National

Updated | With fuel stations popping up in rural a...

EU court bars sexuality tests for asylum seekers

Europe

EU court bars sexuality tests for asylum seekers

Planning Authority green-lights 32-storey Paceville high-rise tower

Townscapes

Planning Authority green-lights 32-storey Pacevill...

Isle of MTV returns on 27 June

Entertainment

Isle of MTV returns on 27 June

Busuttil loses libel on Labourâ€™s challenge that he once earned less than minimum wage

Court & Police

Busuttil loses libel on Labourâ€™s challenge that ...

Updated | MEPs voice concerns about Malta becoming one of EUâ€™s weakest links

Europe

Updated | MEPs voice concerns about Malta becoming...

Registered unemployment drops across all ages

National

Registered unemployment drops across all ages

Three dead and many injured as train derails near Milan, Italy

World

Three dead and many injured as train derails near ...

Bicycle helmet use to become optional under new legislation

National

Bicycle helmet use to become optional under new le...

Bishop Sylvester Magro â€˜a courageous, dedicated and humble manâ€™

National

Bishop Sylvester Magro â€˜a courageous, dedicated ...

Trending Articles
1

Vitals owner reveals how hospitals privatisation deal was all sewn up months before tender
2

Updated | MEPs voice concerns about Malta becoming one of EUâ€™s weakest links
3

â€˜Barracuda Aquilinaâ€™, the American-Maltese judge turned icon for women and survivors
4

[WATCH] Teachersâ€™ union forced to call off strike action at MCAST after college seeks court injunction
5

Planning Authority green-lights 32-storey Paceville high-rise tower
follow us on facebook
MaltaToday