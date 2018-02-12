[WATCH] Ever tried solving the Rubik's Cube? This young Gozitan does it in 29 seconds

James Francis Mizzi just solved the Rubik's cube in 29 seconds

Solving the Rubik’s Cube is not everyone’s cup of tea. For most, it represents minutes of endless frustration as hope is dashed at the next turn of the cube.

But for 13-year-old James Francis Mizzi, solving the Rubik’s Cube is an effortless, 29-second job. It may not be world-record stuff – the current record holder is South Korean having solved the puzzle in 4.59 seconds last year – but it surely is way faster than most would ever dream of, if at all.

A video of the boy from Sannat, who attends the Seminary school in Gozo, was posted on Facebook by his father John Michael Mizzi.

But the video was born out of a fun challenge the father put his son.

“My son asked me to buy him the 12-sided version and I told him that if he can do his current six-sided Rubik’s under one minute I will buy it for him. I said it as a joke but James told me ‘OK let me show you’,” John told MaltaToday.

And now, James gets to have the 12-sided Megaminx. How long will it take James to solve this? We will have to wait and see.