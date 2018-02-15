Head to Valletta this weekend for Carnival activities
Carnival isn’t over yet as last week's postponed activities are set to take place over this weekend at Valletta!
Grad your costumes and head to Valletta this weekend because Carnival isn't over just yet!
Carnival activities which were postponed last week will take place this weekend, Festivals Malta and the Organisational Carnival Committee have announced
Last weekend's festivities were postponed due to the major damage which bad weather has caused to logistical equipment.
Hopefully, the weather over this weekend will be not dampen carnival this weekend, as Malta International Airport's weather report reveals it's expected to rain on Sunday.
Saturday 17 February
The Children’s Carnival will take place at 9:30am in St George’s Square, Valletta. The tickets cost €5, with a limited number of VIP tickets costing €10.
At 3:30pm, another activity including dancing and a float defile will take place. Tickets cost €7 and VIP tickets cost €15.
Sunday 18 February
The Gran Defilé will take place in St Anne’s Street, Floriana from 2pm onwards.
Don't forget to buy new tickets!
The organisation said that new tickets must be bought for the activities. Whoever had bought a Carnival ticket and did not use it would be contacted by Ticketline for a refund.
Festivals Malta said that the submitted votes with regards to the competitions of the Carnival of Malta will be opened next Monday, 19 February and the competition results will be announced later on in the afternoon.