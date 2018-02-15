Head to Valletta this weekend for Carnival activities

Grad your costumes and head to Valletta this weekend because Carnival isn't over just yet!

Carnival activities which were postponed last week will take place this weekend, Festivals Malta and the Organisational Carnival Committee have announced

Last weekend's festivities were postponed due to the major damage which bad weather has caused to logistical equipment.

Hopefully, the weather over this weekend will be not dampen carnival this weekend, as Malta International Airport's weather report reveals it's expected to rain on Sunday.

Saturday 17 February

The Children’s Carnival will take place at 9:30am in St George’s Square, Valletta. The tickets cost €5, with a limited number of VIP tickets costing €10.

At 3:30pm, another activity including dancing and a float defile will take place. Tickets cost €7 and VIP tickets cost €15.

Sunday 18 February

The Gran Defilé will take place in St Anne’s Street, Floriana from 2pm onwards.

Don't forget to buy new tickets!

The organisation said that new tickets must be bought for the activities. Whoever had bought a Carnival ticket and did not use it would be contacted by Ticketline for a refund.

Festivals Malta said that the submitted votes with regards to the competitions of the Carnival of Malta will be opened next Monday, 19 February and the competition results will be announced later on in the afternoon.