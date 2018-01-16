Film Review | Molly's Game

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Nationalist MPs table anti-SLAPP law to stop bullying of Maltese press

National

Nationalist MPs table anti-SLAPP law to stop bullying of Maltese ...

Hair-splitting continues as Panama appeals drag on

Court & Police

Hair-splitting continues as Panama appeals drag on

Phone recording insufficient to convict woman of perjury

Court & Police

Phone recording insufficient to convict woman of perjury

Attempts to reintroduce the Barn Owl into the wild

Nature

Attempts to reintroduce the Barn Owl into the wild

Accused walks free after rape, domestic violence victim 'forgets' incident

Court & Police

Accused walks free after rape, domestic violence victim 'forgets'...

Maltese charged in Sicily over illegal hunting

National

Maltese charged in Sicily over illegal hunting

Italian claims he was paid €1,000 to transport cannabis, offered cash from Sicily

Court & Police

Italian claims he was paid €1,000 to transport cannabis, offere...

Homeless man admits violent indecent assault

Court & Police

Homeless man admits violent indecent assault

Did Vitals get three State hospitals for 99 years instead of 30 years?

National

Did Vitals get three State hospitals for 99 years instead of 30 y...

Bishop calls for amicable settlement to Guatemala slander case

Court & Police

Bishop calls for amicable settlement to Guatemala slander case

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s last words adorn main monuments three months after murder

National

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s last words adorn main monuments three ...

No mandate to open debate on abortion, Joseph Muscat tells human rights commissioner

National

No mandate to open debate on abortion, Joseph Muscat tells human ...

Convicted Auschwitz guard pleads for mercy

World

Convicted Auschwitz guard pleads for mercy

[WATCH] 14 injured in pizzeria explosion in Belgium

World

[WATCH] 14 injured in pizzeria explosion in Belgium

California police discover 13 'emaciated' siblings imprisoned in family home

World

California police discover 13 'emaciated' siblings imprisoned in ...

Film Review | Molly's Game

Film

Film Review | Molly's Game

Home
Arts
Film

Film Review | Molly's Game

This biopic of the real-life “Poker Princess” is rich pickings for the master of rapid-fire dialogue Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut, with a star turn from its already-accomplished lead Jessica Chastain • 3/5

matthew_vella
Matthew Vella
16 January 2018, 7:36am
Print Version
Here’s a film about winning at capitalism while working from the sidelines. Written and directed by rapid-fire dialogue maestro Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing, The Social Network, The Newsroom) in what is in fact his debut behind the camera, Molly’s Game stars Jessica Chastain as the eponymous thwarted Olympic skier turned overnight poker impresario, and is only partly adapted from the book of the same name.

And its decision to expand on the source material is interesting weave in and of itself, as the trajectory of Molly Bloom (Chastain) here defies an ingrained Hollywood habit of simply adapting non-fiction books or articles with as much pizzazz and dynamism as it can manage (see also: The Wolf of Wall Street, The Big Short, Argo...).

Instead, Sorkin cleverly pinpoints how the real meat of the story lies beyond the pages of the tell-all memoir that Bloom wrote in a desperate attempt to stave off the financial ruin that was incoming after her attempt to – quite literally – game her way up into the American Dream was violently punctured.

Because the initial hook is this: raised by a put-upon mother and a pushy psychologist father (Kevin Coster) and flanked by over-achieving siblings, Bloom’s promising skiing career was ground to a halt in the wake of an in-competition injury. Leaving the homestead to drift along in New York, she lands a job as an assistant to shady real estate agent Dean Keith (Jeremy Strong). When he one day asks her to take care of logistics for an underground poker game he’s running, Molly initially rolls her eyes at having to take care of yet another thankless task. But soon enough, Molly realises that learning the ins-and-outs of the elite poker scene might just be her ticket out of the rut she’s put herself in. Having gained the players’ trust, she siphons them off into her own operation – moving them away from the legendary-but-dingy Cobra Club and into a fancy suite of a fancy hotel.

For a while, things run smoothly for all involved. However, Molly is not the only one capable of manipulating the stakes in her favour, and things go south once a regular – a superstar actor of some standing – decides he wants to do some siphoning of his own. And that’s before Molly unwittingly lets the Russian mob in on her games...

Two years after the publication of her book detailing all of the above, Molly is arrested in her home by a small army of fully-armed FBI agents. No lawyers want to take her case, and neither does “the cleanest one she could find”, Charles Jaffey (Idris Elba). But as he begins to sort through the nuances of the accusations levelled against her, he begins to see that Molly has more moral fibre than her story suggests.

As can be expected from Sorkin, the scenes in which this theatre veteran really shines are the ones when his dialogue is allowed to go full tilt; when we can savour two characters simply talking as if we’re enjoying a great stage production. They are Sorkin’s equivalents of large action set pieces in tentpole blockbusters, and here we have a few extended sequences between Chastain and Elba where they get to play out with aplomb. Though Sorkin’s directorial arm may need some loosening up – unfair comparisons abound, but having a script previously directed by David Fincher has a way of bringing current niggles to the fore – it’s clear that he’s created a good space for his leads to be at their best.

Elba submerges his titanic presence and imposing physique behind fusty clothing and a disarming – but never distracting – vocal tic that makes him a humane, fastidious presence that’s only aided along by the volcanic repositories of energy you know he’s got stashed away.

But of course it’s Chastain who commands all the presence and deserves the bulk of the praise. Bloom is both a gaudy and world-weary presence; highly educated and weaned to operate on sporty precision and focus, she also knows that the world of poker requires her to “glamour-up” all the time – a tool she wields with equal parts cynicism and enthusiasm.

A timely story of a woman breaking through a man’s world, Molly’s Game is delivered with typical verbal flair from Sorkin, even if the somewhat staid directorial style of his debut fails to match the thrilling, stagey bombast of the film’s finest verbal slugfests. With energetic and intelligent central performances from Chastain and Elba, and an compelling double-story structure, it makes for classy entertainment. Against typical biopic formula, this is not a celebratory whooping race to the finish line... which was anyway denied to Molly at a crucial point in her skiing career. And it’s even less of a morality tale, though Molly’s unfussy wellspring of integrity will certainly inspire
admiration.

matthew_vella
Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
Nationalist MPs table anti-SLAPP law to stop bullying of Maltese press

National

Nationalist MPs table anti-SLAPP law to stop bully...

Hair-splitting continues as Panama appeals drag on

Court & Police

Hair-splitting continues as Panama appeals drag on

Phone recording insufficient to convict woman of perjury

Court & Police

Phone recording insufficient to convict woman of p...

Attempts to reintroduce the Barn Owl into the wild

Nature

Attempts to reintroduce the Barn Owl into the wild

Accused walks free after rape, domestic violence victim 'forgets' incident

Court & Police

Accused walks free after rape, domestic violence v...

Maltese charged in Sicily over illegal hunting

National

Maltese charged in Sicily over illegal hunting

Italian claims he was paid €1,000 to transport cannabis, offered cash from Sicily

Court & Police

Italian claims he was paid €1,000 to transport c...

Homeless man admits violent indecent assault

Court & Police

Homeless man admits violent indecent assault

Did Vitals get three State hospitals for 99 years instead of 30 years?

National

Did Vitals get three State hospitals for 99 years ...

Bishop calls for amicable settlement to Guatemala slander case

Court & Police

Bishop calls for amicable settlement to Guatemala ...

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s last words adorn main monuments three months after murder

National

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s last words adorn main m...

No mandate to open debate on abortion, Joseph Muscat tells human rights commissioner

National

No mandate to open debate on abortion, Joseph Musc...

Convicted Auschwitz guard pleads for mercy

World

Convicted Auschwitz guard pleads for mercy

[WATCH] 14 injured in pizzeria explosion in Belgium

World

[WATCH] 14 injured in pizzeria explosion in Belgiu...

California police discover 13 'emaciated' siblings imprisoned in family home

World

California police discover 13 'emaciated' siblings...

Trending Articles
1

Air Malta reaches agreement with ALPA over collective agreement
2

‘Prime Minister’s defence of Mizzi and Schembri leads to suspicion he is an accomplice’ - Busuttil
3

The artful dodger
4

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s last words adorn main monuments three months after murder
5

Updated | Teachers’ union in turmoil as three council members resign
follow us on facebook
MaltaToday