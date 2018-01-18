Plugging into the nerve centre | Goldstein

TEODOR RELJIC catches up with recently born and already hard-to-pin-down “Stoner / Doom / Post-rock” act Goldstein ahead of their debut gig on January 20, and does his best to grapple with what this new eclectic band is all about

Goldstein started as a side project way back in 2012 after some disquieting events, a long hiatus and a good measure of nothing much. It started in earnest during January 2017 when latest recruit Timothy Garrett (Krishna, Cosmicomics) joined the fray. Also as part of the platoon we find Viper Soup Complex’s Mike “Coach” Spiteri and Deluge of Sorrow’s Ludvic and Nico (surname redacted). Goldstein aims to be the foremost proponent of pointless verbosity in the Maltese Islands. Also, ‘music’.Much like how a squad of comrades is limited by the weakest link so is Goldstein’s struggle to transcend its lowest denominator. The high pressure environment of modern-day music-crafting is no place for the band so we cunningly avoided that by designing a genre that borders on the absurd. The alchemy (like chemistry but less refined) of the band works in that it allows to bring whatever nonsense currently holds sway in the member’s head at the moment.Rather than focusing on the multi-genre aspect, I would say the band coalesced out of a common vibe-state-of-mind-thingamajig. The style is not so much directed rather unearthed and cleaned up (for a given value of clean). The result is a very personal collective exploration, which to be frank, we hope is entertaining at least... if only for its schadenfreude value.The process brings to mind the “infinite monkey theorem”, that is, we throw stuff at the damned thing (the song) until we feel reasonably good about it. As for milestones, I think we were just hoping to execute our set in a reasonably competent manner.We’re all fans of both Lady Lizard and Kingdoms of Dusk and we’re very excited to have them perform alongside us. Stylistically each band has some common traits, but ultimately we feel each one of us brings something different to the table. With regards to experimental music, we do feel that some sort of scene and a deeper appreciation are happening to a certain extent, however there is definitely more room for more interesting sounds and projects to come out of it.The scene is filled with talent throughout its many facets, it would be cool if we could find a way to centralise and coordinate events. I cannot help but feel that the numbers within the scene have grown from when we were young but it has also fragmented in the process. A good nerve centre to help maximise impact of events would help performers and attendees in equal measure. Also some beer would be nice…A shower and a good cuppa, maybe a nice glass of something strong...