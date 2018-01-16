Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies suddenly

The death was confirmed by the singer’s publicist

The Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan has died suddenly at the age of 46, her publicist said this evening.The Irish musician led the band to international success in the 90s with singles including Linger and Zombie. She was in London for a short recording session said her publicist in a statement, adding that there was no further information available at the time of writing."Family members are devastated to hear the news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," read the statement.The Cranberries had announced a tour including gigs in Europe and US last year but cancelled the remainder of the band’s European dates due to O’Riordan’s health.The official Cranberries website cited "medical reasons associated with a back problem" preventing singer Dolores O'Riordan's from performing.But just before Christmas O'Riordan had posted on Facebook saying she was "feeling good" and had done her "first bit of gigging in months".Irish president Michael D Higgins said he learned of the news with “great sadness”, adding that her death was a loss to “all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts”.