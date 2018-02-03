[WATCH] The 16 songs vying for tonight’s Malta Eurovision Song contest prize

The Malta Fairs and Convention Centre (MFCC) will tonight host a vast array of talent from which a winner shall be chosen to represent Malta in the Eurovision final held in Lisbon, Portugal on the 8, 10 and 12 May.

Claudia Faniello’s song ‘Breathlessly’ last year took her to Kyiv, Ukraine after a decade of competing in the contest – a true testament of not giving up.

The contest’s producer Gordon Bonello has expressed his satisfaction with the professional technical quality in both the songs that will compete as well as the broadcast that will be televised, “Today everything will come together – the lighting, the graphics, the music, the singers – today I start reassuring myself that everything is going well.”

The contest will be broadcast live on the national television station.

The following are tonight’s participants:

Aidan – "Dai Laga"

Avenue Sky – "We Can Run"

Brooke – "Heart of Gold"

Christabelle – "Taboo"

Danica – "One Step at a time"

Deborah C – "Turn it Up"

Dwett – "Breaking Point"

Eleanor – "Back to Life"

Jasmine – "Supernovas"

Lawrence Gray – "Love Renegade"

Matthew Anthony – "Call 2morrow"

Miriana Conte – "Rocket"

Petra – "Evolution"

Rhiannon – "Beyond Blue Horizons"

Richard & Joe – "Song for Dad"

Tiziana – "First Time"

Last year’s winner Claudia Faniello with her song, “Breathlessly”.