Jazz legend Chick Corea to headline Malta Jazz Festival

Jazz legend Chick Corea will be headlining this year’s Malta Jazz Festival, Festivals Malta announced.

The American jazz, and jazz fusion pianist, keyboardist and composer Chick Corea, who will be 77 when he visits Malta in July, will be reunited with longtime brothers-in-music John Patitucci and Dave Weckl as the Chick Corea Akoustic Band, bringing the whipshot runs and lyrical flights that they pioneered in Chick’s Elektric Band back to a classic acoustic piano trio.

Expect Chick’s signature boundless energy on piano and brilliant songwriting, John’s unparalleled mastery on the bass, and Dave’s unmistakable brilliance on drums. This is the Akoustic Band’s first tour in more than 20 years.

Chick was last in Malta 28 years ago, in 1990.

Since embarking on a solo career in 1966, Chick has been at the forefront of jazz, both as a renowned pianist forging new ground with his acoustic jazz bands and as an innovative electric keyboardist with Return to Forever, the Elektric Band, and now the electro/acoustic Vigil.

Chick is the fourth-most-nominated artist in the history of the Grammys, with 63 nominations. He has also earned three Latin Grammy Awards, the most of any artist in the Best Instrumental Album category.

He has been described as one of the major piano voices to emerge in the post-John Coltrane era. Chick’s extensive discography boasts numerous albums, beginning with his 1968 classic, Now He Sings, Now He Sobs. His compositions have come to be considered standard repertoire.

Speaking about the announcement, Malta Jazz Festival Artistic Director Sandro Zerafa said: “We are extremely proud and honoured to be hosting a living jazz legend this summer at Ta’ Liesse. His very presence will surely make The Malta Jazz Festival the most anticipated event this summer.”

Chick Corea will be performing with Dave Weckl and John Patitucci on Saturday, 21 July. The Malta Jazz Festival runs this year from Monday 16 July to Saturday 21 July. Tickets and more information will be available soon.