[WATCH] Aerial shots of Floriana fortifications, now restored back to their glory

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
PN Marsaskala councillors seek Zonqor return to public

National

PN Marsaskala councillors seek Zonqor return to public

Equality commission tells office-holders to ‘desist from using sexist language and stereotypes’

National

Equality commission tells office-holders to ‘desist from using ...

Government insists all payments to Vitals according to contract

National

Government insists all payments to Vitals according to contract

UEFA bans six Malta under-21 players for match-fixing offences

Football

UEFA bans six Malta under-21 players for match-fixing offences

[WATCH] Schoolchildren pick oranges ahead of Sunday's Festa Tac-Citru

National

[WATCH] Schoolchildren pick oranges ahead of Sunday's Festa Tac-C...

Busuttil asked to prove judge's non-recusal violates right to fair hearing

Court & Police

Busuttil asked to prove judge's non-recusal violates right to fai...

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Zebbug

Court & Police

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Zebbug

Toyota’s futuristic self-driving store and boosted Kohl’s shares | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Toyota’s futuristic self-driving store and boosted Kohl’s sha...

Theresa May's reshuffle: who's in, who's out, and what didn't change

Europe

Theresa May's reshuffle: who's in, who's out, and what didn't cha...

Thai PM uses cardboard stand-in to avoid press

World

Thai PM uses cardboard stand-in to avoid press

North Korea to send athletes to Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

World

North Korea to send athletes to Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

Ferris will reveal information if 'something happens' to him

National

Ferris will reveal information if 'something happens' to him

[WATCH] Aerial shots of Floriana fortifications, now restored back to their glory

Valletta 2018

[WATCH] Aerial shots of Floriana fortifications, now restored bac...

Labour donors seek permit for Marsaskala shopping mall after fuel station

National

Labour donors seek permit for Marsaskala shopping mall after fuel...

[WATCH] Dusty fingers: the vinyl revival

Music

[WATCH] Dusty fingers: the vinyl revival

Russian nationals dominate list of global rich who are now ‘Maltese’

National

Russian nationals dominate list of global rich who are now ‘Mal...

Home
Arts
Valletta 2018

[WATCH] Aerial shots of Floriana fortifications, now restored back to their glory

4,500 square metres of Crucifix Hill, Floriana bastions ready from restoration

matthew_vella
Matthew Vella
9 January 2018, 8:28am
Print Version
A total of 4,500 square metres of bastion walls that once protected Valletta from marauders, have been restored after years of structural neglect.

The works, totalling €600,000 in cost, were carried out under the supervision of the Restoration Directorate, and are still ongoing.

 “It is essential to preserve our past so that our future generations will be able to appreciate our country’s heritage,” culture and justice minister Owen Bonnici said during a visit near Crucifix Hill in Floriana.

The bastions may no longer serve their principal purpose as fortifications, but they remain representative of the island’s historical legacy as a military base for the Knights of the Order of the St John and later the British.

The walls overlooking the Grand Harbour and the cruiseliner terminal were in particularly bad shape, with the stone having deteriorated, pieces falling off, and rock fracturing. These bastions form part of the ones designed by military engineer Pietro Paolo Floriani in 1635, when Antoine de Paule was Grand Master (1622-36), in order to protect Valletta from artillery attacks the range of which was then ever-increasing. The Floriana bastions are around 800 metres away from the ones in Valletta.

Minister Owen Bonnici (second from right) with (l-r) Floriana mayor Davinia Sammut Hili, parliamentary secretaries Deo Debattista and Silvio Parnis
Minister Owen Bonnici (second from right) with (l-r) Floriana mayor Davinia Sammut Hili, parliamentary secretaries Deo Debattista and Silvio Parnis
The works carried out included the changing of stones, pointing, the consolidation of deteriorated stones, and interventions to strengthen the rock.

A lot of work was done on third-party properties, with special precautions taken to ensure that no damage was done. Platforms were built to isolate the yards, which allowed for scaffolding to be built upon them,

 

matthew_vella
Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
PN Marsaskala councillors seek Zonqor return to public

National

PN Marsaskala councillors seek Zonqor return to pu...

Equality commission tells office-holders to ‘desist from using sexist language and stereotypes’

National

Equality commission tells office-holders to ‘des...

Government insists all payments to Vitals according to contract

National

Government insists all payments to Vitals accordin...

UEFA bans six Malta under-21 players for match-fixing offences

Football

UEFA bans six Malta under-21 players for match-fix...

[WATCH] Schoolchildren pick oranges ahead of Sunday's Festa Tac-Citru

National

[WATCH] Schoolchildren pick oranges ahead of Sunda...

Busuttil asked to prove judge's non-recusal violates right to fair hearing

Court & Police

Busuttil asked to prove judge's non-recusal violat...

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Zebbug

Court & Police

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Zebbug

Toyota’s futuristic self-driving store and boosted Kohl’s shares | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Toyota’s futuristic self-driving store and boost...

Theresa May's reshuffle: who's in, who's out, and what didn't change

Europe

Theresa May's reshuffle: who's in, who's out, and ...

Thai PM uses cardboard stand-in to avoid press

World

Thai PM uses cardboard stand-in to avoid press

North Korea to send athletes to Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

World

North Korea to send athletes to Pyeongchang Winter...

Ferris will reveal information if 'something happens' to him

National

Ferris will reveal information if 'something happe...

[WATCH] Aerial shots of Floriana fortifications, now restored back to their glory

Valletta 2018

[WATCH] Aerial shots of Floriana fortifications, n...

Labour donors seek permit for Marsaskala shopping mall after fuel station

National

Labour donors seek permit for Marsaskala shopping ...

[WATCH] Dusty fingers: the vinyl revival

Music

[WATCH] Dusty fingers: the vinyl revival

Trending Articles
1

Ferris will reveal information if 'something happens' to him
2

Labour donors seek permit for Marsaskala shopping mall after fuel station
3

Former Labour MP in court after threatening to report police to prime minister
4

[WATCH] Dusty fingers: the vinyl revival
5

John Dalli's daughters in court on Ponzi scheme charges
follow us on facebook
MaltaToday