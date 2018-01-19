V18: Transport to and from Valletta on Saturday

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Labour Marsaskala councillors denying public right to enjoy Zonqor, PN claims

National

Labour Marsaskala councillors denying public right to enjoy Zonqo...

Teachers' Union issues fresh industrial action at MCAST

National

Teachers' Union issues fresh industrial action at MCAST

Pope Francis Accuses Bishop's Critics Of Slander, angering Chile abuse victims

World

Pope Francis Accuses Bishop's Critics Of Slander, angering Chile ...

NASA ranks 2017 as the second-hottest year ever

Environment

NASA ranks 2017 as the second-hottest year ever

Man seriously injured in washroom fall

Court & Police

Man seriously injured in washroom fall

No reason to revoke American University of Maltaâ€™s licence, regulator says

National

No reason to revoke American University of Maltaâ€™s licence, reg...

Christmas sees 6% increase in Gozo Channel passengers

National

Christmas sees 6% increase in Gozo Channel passengers

Not leaving: The Maltese living in the Brexit Kingdom

National

Not leaving: The Maltese living in the Brexit Kingdom

Two fined for animal cruelty after court told of horror farm conditions

Court & Police

Two fined for animal cruelty after court told of horror farm cond...

Corporate earnings report boosted by low tax rates | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Corporate earnings report boosted by low tax rates | Calamatta Cu...

EU Commissioner dubs Malta a â€˜fiscal black holeâ€™ in latest skirmish on tax

Europe

EU Commissioner dubs Malta a â€˜fiscal black holeâ€™ in latest sk...

With the EuroMillions jackpot set at â‚¬74,000,000 â€“ could there be another Maltese winner?

With the EuroMillions jackpot set at â‚¬74,000,000 â€“ could ther...

Labourâ€™s Vitals charade was an insult to our intelligence

Blogs

Labourâ€™s Vitals charade was an insult to our intelligence

More jail time for serial fraudster who conned wine merchant out of â‚¬3000

Court & Police

More jail time for serial fraudster who conned wine merchant out ...

Top business leaders to judge EY Maltaâ€™s Entrepreneur of the Yearâ„¢ Award

Business News

Top business leaders to judge EY Maltaâ€™s Entrepreneur of the Ye...

An open invitation to visit Rotterdam Innovation Centre | PKF Malta

Business Comment

An open invitation to visit Rotterdam Innovation Centre | PKF Mal...

Home
Arts
Valletta 2018

V18: Transport to and from Valletta on Saturday

Public Transport will run until 2.45am for the Valletta 2018 official opening on Saturday 20 January 

19 January 2018, 9:53am
Print Version
Malta Public Transport announced special services for commuters attending the Valletta 2018’s official opening on Saturday 20 January.

On Saturday, the bus terminal in Valletta will be closed for all vehicles from 4pm onwards.

Transport service shall operate from St. Anne Street in Floriana where 3 bus stops are situated – Floriana A, B and C.

The following routes shall pass through these bus stops:

 


Floriania A

Floriania B

Floriania C


S10

S20

N13


S80

S50

S13


S90

S60

S30


 

S70

S40


 

 

S41


 

Routes will operate as indicated below:

• S10: Departures from Floriana (St Anne Street) at 23:00, 23:30, 00:15, 01:15, 02:15 and 02:45

• S20: Departures from Floriana (St Anne Street) every 30 minutes between 23:00 and 02:30

• S30: Departures from Floriana (St Anne S treet) every 20 minutes between 23:00 and 02:40

• S40: Departures from Floriana (St Anne Street) every 60 minutes between 22:45 and 02:45

• S41: Departures from Floriana (St Anne Street) every 30 minutes between 22:45 and 02:45

• S50: Departures from Floriana (St Anne Street) at 23:00, 23:30 and every 30 minutes from 00:15 to 02:45

• S60: Departures from Floriana (St Anne Street) every 30 minutes between 23:00 and 02:30

• S70: Departures from Floriana (St Anne Street) at 23:00, 23:30 and every 30 minutes from 00:15 to 02:45

• S80: Departures from Floriana (St Anne Street) at 23:00, 23:30, 00:30, 01:30 and at 02:30

• S90: Departures from Floriana (St Anne Street) at 23:00, 2 3:30 and every 30 minutes from 00:15 to 02:45

• N13: buses will be operating from Floriana (St Anne Street) according to the demand, plus the normal scheduled service

 

For more information about the above listed special services customers may visit public transport.com.mt. Customers may access real time bus information from any bus stop in Malta and Gozo by downloading the Tallinja App from the App Store or Google Play Store. 

Labour Marsaskala councillors denying public right to enjoy Zonqor, PN claims

National

Labour Marsaskala councillors denying public right...

Teachers' Union issues fresh industrial action at MCAST

National

Teachers' Union issues fresh industrial action at ...

Pope Francis Accuses Bishop's Critics Of Slander, angering Chile abuse victims

World

Pope Francis Accuses Bishop's Critics Of Slander, ...

NASA ranks 2017 as the second-hottest year ever

Environment

NASA ranks 2017 as the second-hottest year ever

Man seriously injured in washroom fall

Court & Police

Man seriously injured in washroom fall

No reason to revoke American University of Maltaâ€™s licence, regulator says

National

No reason to revoke American University of Maltaâ€...

Christmas sees 6% increase in Gozo Channel passengers

National

Christmas sees 6% increase in Gozo Channel passeng...

Not leaving: The Maltese living in the Brexit Kingdom

National

Not leaving: The Maltese living in the Brexit King...

Two fined for animal cruelty after court told of horror farm conditions

Court & Police

Two fined for animal cruelty after court told of h...

Corporate earnings report boosted by low tax rates | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Corporate earnings report boosted by low tax rates...

EU Commissioner dubs Malta a â€˜fiscal black holeâ€™ in latest skirmish on tax

Europe

EU Commissioner dubs Malta a â€˜fiscal black holeâ...

With the EuroMillions jackpot set at â‚¬74,000,000 â€“ could there be another Maltese winner?

With the EuroMillions jackpot set at â‚¬74,000,000...

Labourâ€™s Vitals charade was an insult to our intelligence

Blogs

Labourâ€™s Vitals charade was an insult to our int...

More jail time for serial fraudster who conned wine merchant out of â‚¬3000

Court & Police

More jail time for serial fraudster who conned win...

Top business leaders to judge EY Maltaâ€™s Entrepreneur of the Yearâ„¢ Award

Business News

Top business leaders to judge EY Maltaâ€™s Entrepr...

Trending Articles
1

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in Hamrun car rampage
2

EU Commissioner dubs Malta a â€˜fiscal black holeâ€™ in latest skirmish on tax
3

Not leaving: The Maltese living in the Brexit Kingdom
4

Labourâ€™s Vitals charade was an insult to our intelligence
5

Let the real truth come out
follow us on facebook
MaltaToday