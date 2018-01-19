V18: Transport to and from Valletta on Saturday

Public Transport will run until 2.45am for the Valletta 2018 official opening on Saturday 20 January





Floriania A



Floriania B



Floriania C



S10



S20



N13



S80



S50



S13



S90



S60



S30







S70



S40











S41

Malta Public Transport announced special services for commuters attending the Valletta 2018’s official opening on Saturday 20 January.On Saturday, the bus terminal in Valletta will be closed for all vehicles from 4pm onwards.Transport service shall operate from St. Anne Street in Floriana where 3 bus stops are situated – Floriana A, B and C.The following routes shall pass through these bus stops:• S10: Departures from Floriana (St Anne Street) at 23:00, 23:30, 00:15, 01:15, 02:15 and 02:45• S20: Departures from Floriana (St Anne Street) every 30 minutes between 23:00 and 02:30• S30: Departures from Floriana (St Anne S treet) every 20 minutes between 23:00 and 02:40• S40: Departures from Floriana (St Anne Street) every 60 minutes between 22:45 and 02:45• S41: Departures from Floriana (St Anne Street) every 30 minutes between 22:45 and 02:45• S50: Departures from Floriana (St Anne Street) at 23:00, 23:30 and every 30 minutes from 00:15 to 02:45• S60: Departures from Floriana (St Anne Street) every 30 minutes between 23:00 and 02:30• S70: Departures from Floriana (St Anne Street) at 23:00, 23:30 and every 30 minutes from 00:15 to 02:45• S80: Departures from Floriana (St Anne Street) at 23:00, 23:30, 00:30, 01:30 and at 02:30• S90: Departures from Floriana (St Anne Street) at 23:00, 2 3:30 and every 30 minutes from 00:15 to 02:45• N13: buses will be operating from Floriana (St Anne Street) according to the demand, plus the normal scheduled serviceFor more information about the above listed special services customers may visit public transport.com.mt. Customers may access real time bus information from any bus stop in Malta and Gozo by downloading the Tallinja App from the App Store or Google Play Store.