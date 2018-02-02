Pigs, cows and birds: V18 installations celebrate Maltese idiom

Visitors to Valletta will have the opportunity to brush up on their knowledge of Maltese proverbs after a series of public art installations depicting 13 commonly-used Maltese proverbs were unveiled this afternoon. The temporary installations are aimed at celebrating Malta’s linguistic heritage.

The project, called Kif Jgħid il-Malti, is being presented by Valletta 2018, with Valletta 2018 Foundation chairman Jason Micallef and V18 Parliamentary Secretary Deo Debattista unveiling the temporary installations together with artist Joel Saliba.

The project is intended to celebrate the beauty and creativity of the Maltese language by adapting 13 Maltese proverbs.

“As an artistic concept, ‘Kif Jghid Il-Malti‘ engages with these proverbs with the aim of bringing to the public’s attention Malta’s linguistic heritage,” said the foundation in a statement.

It added that the project also reflected on the European Year of Cultural Heritage by presenting the Maltese language as living patrimony. “A link between the past and the future in the form of cultural heritage.”

Saliba, who created the works, said they were intended to be thought provoking and to cause people to reflect on the language.

The project, supported by the Valletta 2018 Foundation, is the creative work of Ikona Artworks Ltd. Joel Saliba and Margaret Pace are the creative team behind the project who originated the concept and installation designs, assisted in the process and research by Sara-Lee Zammit. Chris Galea for the logistical support and Perry Scenic Ltd for the manufacture of the installation works.