We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Air Malta aircraft performs precautionary priority landing

National

Air Malta aircraft performs precautionary priority landing

[WATCH] Is-Suq Tal-Belt officially opens

National

[WATCH] Is-Suq Tal-Belt officially opens

2018 European Capitals of Culture: Valletta's 'festa' and Leeuwarden’s 'open community'

National

2018 European Capitals of Culture: Valletta's 'festa' and Leeuwar...

Slippery shoplifter remanded in custody

Court & Police

Slippery shoplifter remanded in custody

Barman charged after Qawra drugs find

Court & Police

Barman charged after Qawra drugs find

At least 48 dead in bus crash in Pasamayo, Peru

World

At least 48 dead in bus crash in Pasamayo, Peru

Hospital swamped as ‘very bad’ flu season sweeps over Malta

National

Hospital swamped as ‘very bad’ flu season sweeps over Malta

Strong markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Strong markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

[WATCH] Ryanair passenger takes emergency exit

World

[WATCH] Ryanair passenger takes emergency exit

Trump boasts his nuclear button is bigger than Kim Jong-un's

World

Trump boasts his nuclear button is bigger than Kim Jong-un's

Looking at 2018 | Doubling down on crypto-currency

Business News

Looking at 2018 | Doubling down on crypto-currency

Generosity, transparency and tax harmonization | PKF Malta

Business News

Generosity, transparency and tax harmonization | PKF Malta

Man seriously injured in St Julians's car accident

Court & Police

Man seriously injured in St Julians's car accident

Their hopes for Valletta 2018 and beyond: a year of the This Week interview

Valletta 2018

Their hopes for Valletta 2018 and beyond: a year of the This Week...

How vital was Vitals?

Blogs

How vital was Vitals?

Adrian Delia and a revolution of confidence

Blogs

Adrian Delia and a revolution of confidence

Home
Business
Business Comment

Strong markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

U.S. stocks rallies,  record-breaking for Airbus, a good year for Amazon

calamatta_cuschieri
Calamatta Cuschieri
3 January 2018, 9:29am
Print Version
U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with Wall Street starting 2018 on a positive note despite ongoing geopolitical concerns over Iran and North Korea. Gains were broad, with eight of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors in positive territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47 points, or 0.2%, to 24,766. The S&P 500 rose 17 points to 2,690, a rise of 0.6%. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 85 points, or 1.2%, at 6,989. Tuesday represented the biggest one-day percentage gain for the Nasdaq since November 2016.

Meanwhile, The Stoxx Europe 600 lost 0.2% to close at 388.35, logging a third straight session of losses. The pan-European benchmark slipped 0.1% in Friday’s session, the last of 2017. It still, however, ended the year 7.7% higher, scoring its best annual return since 2013, when it rallied 15%. A rally on the Euro and Pound weighed on the region’s big exporters.

Record-breaking for Airbus

European plane maker Airbus delivered over 700 aircraft in 2017, breaking company records and meeting its core industrial target for the year, industry sources said. Exact figures have been kept under wraps ahead of an announcement on January 15, but the sources said Airbus handed over a record monthly total of jets in December, surpassing the previous monthly peak of 111 seen in the closing weeks of 2016.

Airbus stuck throughout 2017 to an official target of more than 700 deliveries for the year, but abandoned a more ambitious informal goal of more than 720 deliveries in October due to continued delays in engine deliveries for the A320neo family. Airbus officials have said the delays have now eased, following a two-year wrangle with supplier Pratt & Whitney over late engines for the company’s fastest-selling jet.

A good year for Amazon

Online retailer Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it shipped over 5 billion items worldwide via its subscription based Prime service in 2017 while adding more new members than ever before. The company claimed that its Fire TV Stick and voice controlled smart device Echo Dot were the best-selling products among U.S. Prime members from any manufacturer in any category across all of its product offerings.

Amazon Prime, which offers its users services like free two-day shipping for certain purchases, unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Prime Video, has been attracting more subscribers every year. The e-commerce giant, which revealed its Prime shipment numbers for the first time, did not give comparable full-year shipment number for 2016. Shares of the Seattle, Washington based company were up 1.5% at $1,187 in afternoon trading.

Disclaimer:

This article was issued by Peter Petrov, Junior Trader at Calamatta Cuschieri. For more information visit, www.cc.com.mt. The information, view and opinions provided in this article is being provided solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice. Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd has not verified and consequently neither warrants the accuracy nor the veracity of any information, views or opinions appearing on this website.

calamatta_cuschieri
Calamatta Cuschieri is one of Malta’s largest financial services firms. The company offe...
Air Malta aircraft performs precautionary priority landing

National

Air Malta aircraft performs precautionary priority...

[WATCH] Is-Suq Tal-Belt officially opens

National

[WATCH] Is-Suq Tal-Belt officially opens

2018 European Capitals of Culture: Valletta's 'festa' and Leeuwarden’s 'open community'

National

2018 European Capitals of Culture: Valletta's 'fes...

Slippery shoplifter remanded in custody

Court & Police

Slippery shoplifter remanded in custody

Barman charged after Qawra drugs find

Court & Police

Barman charged after Qawra drugs find

At least 48 dead in bus crash in Pasamayo, Peru

World

At least 48 dead in bus crash in Pasamayo, Peru

Hospital swamped as ‘very bad’ flu season sweeps over Malta

National

Hospital swamped as ‘very bad’ flu season swee...

Strong markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Strong markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

[WATCH] Ryanair passenger takes emergency exit

World

[WATCH] Ryanair passenger takes emergency exit

Trump boasts his nuclear button is bigger than Kim Jong-un's

World

Trump boasts his nuclear button is bigger than Kim...

Looking at 2018 | Doubling down on crypto-currency

Business News

Looking at 2018 | Doubling down on crypto-currency

Generosity, transparency and tax harmonization | PKF Malta

Business News

Generosity, transparency and tax harmonization | P...

Man seriously injured in St Julians's car accident

Court & Police

Man seriously injured in St Julians's car accident

Their hopes for Valletta 2018 and beyond: a year of the This Week interview

Valletta 2018

Their hopes for Valletta 2018 and beyond: a year o...

How vital was Vitals?

Blogs

How vital was Vitals?

DealToday
Trending Articles
1

Hospital swamped as ‘very bad’ flu season sweeps over Malta
2

Come together (over my dead body)
3

St Paul’s Bay local councillors present motion of no confidence in PN mayor Graziella Galea
4

Adrian Delia and a revolution of confidence
5

[WATCH] Ryanair passenger takes emergency exit
Latest Business News

Strong markets | Calamatta Cuschieri
Business Comment 09:29
U.S. stocks rallies,  record-breaking for Airbus, a good year for Amazon

Looking at 2018 | Doubling down on crypto-currency
Business News 08:31
Looking at 2018 | Cryptocurrency and Blockchain are part and parcel of the Labour government playbook when it comes to financial servic...

Generosity, transparency and tax harmonization | PKF Malta
Business News 08:30
The mood on the first working day of the year is optimistic with the news of record numbers donated to Dar il-Providenza and no major accide...

Markets start slow | Calamatta Cuschieri
Business Comment 02-01
Markets, MiFID II and Steinhoff International restated figures

Apple apologises for slowing down older iPhones
Technology 29-12
Apple has apologised to costumers for intentionally slowing down the performance of older iPhone models, such as iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPh...