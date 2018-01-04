|
Markets hit records | Calamatta Cuschieri
Markets hit records, US halting Chinese investment & Spotify’s private IPO
Calamatta Cuschieri
4 January 2018, 12:18pm
U.K. stocks closed a volatile day in positive territory on Wednesday, as energy majors rallied on the back of rising oil prices and retailer Next jumped after an upbeat trading report. The FTSE 100 index ended 0.3% higher at 7,671.11, partly reversing a 0.5% loss from Tuesday, the first trading session of the year after being boosted by a weaker Pound.
US blocks Alibaba acquisition
The US has blocked the $1.2bn (£880m) sale of money transfer firm Moneygram to China's Ant Financial, the digital payments arm of Alibaba. Regulators overseeing foreign investments in the US had refused to support the takeover, the firms said. It is the highest profile Chinese deal to be rejected by Washington since Donald Trump came to power.
The collapse is a blow to the ambitions of Alibaba's billionaire executive chairman Jack Ma, who had promised President Trump that he would create a million US jobs. Alibaba, which owns Ant Financial together with Alibaba executives, saw the US market as a way to expand overseas in the face of fierce domestic competition from the likes of Tencent's WeChat.
Secret Spotify IPO
Music streaming service Spotify has filed confidentially with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering and is targeting a direct listing in the first half of 2018 that would allow some longtime investors to cash out, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
If Spotify, which was valued at as much as $19 billion last year, goes ahead with its plans, it would be the first major company to carry out a direct listing, an unconventional way to pursue an IPO without raising new capital. A direct listing mainly eliminates the need for a Wall Street bank or broker to underwrite an IPO along with many associated fees and could change the way companies approach selling shares to the public.
