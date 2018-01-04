We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Police intervention saved loan sharks' victim from suicide, court told

Court & Police

Police intervention saved loan sharks' victim from suicide, court...

[WATCH] Updated | PN questions real motive behind VGH hospitals sale to US provider

National

[WATCH] Updated | PN questions real motive behind VGH hospitals s...

Czech man fighting extradition from Malta recounts harrowing kidnapping in Gozo

Court & Police

Czech man fighting extradition from Malta recounts harrowing kidn...

Former Kalaxlokk chairman appointed Mount Carmel CEO

National

Former Kalaxlokk chairman appointed Mount Carmel CEO

14 dead and over 100 injured in South Africa train crash

World

14 dead and over 100 injured in South Africa train crash

MCAST industrial action temporarily suspended

National

MCAST industrial action temporarily suspended

Markets hit records | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Markets hit records | Calamatta Cuschieri

iCentre offers discount on old iPhone batteries

Technology

iCentre offers discount on old iPhone batteries

La Vallette Lounge at MIA receives a highly commended rating

Travel

La Vallette Lounge at MIA receives a highly commended rating

Italian national charged with 2015 hold-up sought by police over Naxxar shooting

Court & Police

Italian national charged with 2015 hold-up sought by police over ...

Iceland makes it illegal to pay men more than women

World

Iceland makes it illegal to pay men more than women

Major Intel chip security flaw discovered

Technology

Major Intel chip security flaw discovered

Minister says comments on ‘hard-working’ disgraced police official no justification of domestic violence

National

Minister says comments on ‘hard-working’ disgraced police off...

Domestic violence: Whose side are the police on?

Blogs

Domestic violence: Whose side are the police on?

[WATCH] Storm Eleanor blasts across Europe

Europe

[WATCH] Storm Eleanor blasts across Europe

The most anticipated films of 2018

Film

The most anticipated films of 2018

Home
Business
Business Comment

Markets hit records | Calamatta Cuschieri

Markets hit records, US halting Chinese investment & Spotify’s private IPO

calamatta_cuschieri
Calamatta Cuschieri
4 January 2018, 12:18pm
Print Version
Spotify has filed confidentially with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering
Spotify has filed confidentially with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering
U.S. markets climbed to record highs, gold fell and the dollar extended gains as the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting showed officials continued to back gradual interest-rate increases. The S&P 500 rose 17.26 points, or 0.6%, to 2,713.07 to close at a new record for the second session in a row this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced DJIA, +0.40% 98.67 points, or 0.4%, to 24,922.68, also marking a closing record and leaving it less than 100 points away from trading above 25,000.

U.K. stocks closed a volatile day in positive territory on Wednesday, as energy majors rallied on the back of rising oil prices and retailer Next jumped after an upbeat trading report. The FTSE 100 index ended 0.3% higher at 7,671.11, partly reversing a 0.5% loss from Tuesday, the first trading session of the year after being boosted by a weaker Pound.

US blocks Alibaba acquisition

The US has blocked the $1.2bn (£880m) sale of money transfer firm Moneygram to China's Ant Financial, the digital payments arm of Alibaba. Regulators overseeing foreign investments in the US had refused to support the takeover, the firms said. It is the highest profile Chinese deal to be rejected by Washington since Donald Trump came to power.

The collapse is a blow to the ambitions of Alibaba's billionaire executive chairman Jack Ma, who had promised President Trump that he would create a million US jobs. Alibaba, which owns Ant Financial together with Alibaba executives, saw the US market as a way to expand overseas in the face of fierce domestic competition from the likes of Tencent's WeChat.

Secret Spotify IPO

Music streaming service Spotify has filed confidentially with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering and is targeting a direct listing in the first half of 2018 that would allow some longtime investors to cash out, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

If Spotify, which was valued at as much as $19 billion last year, goes ahead with its plans, it would be the first major company to carry out a direct listing, an unconventional way to pursue an IPO without raising new capital. A direct listing mainly eliminates the need for a Wall Street bank or broker to underwrite an IPO along with many associated fees and could change the way companies approach selling shares to the public.

Disclaimer:

This article was issued by Peter Petrov, Junior Trader at Calamatta Cuschieri. For more information visit, www.cc.com.mt. The information, view and opinions provided in this article is being provided solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice. Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd has not verified and consequently neither warrants the accuracy nor the veracity of any information, views or opinions appearing on this website.

 

calamatta_cuschieri
Calamatta Cuschieri is one of Malta’s largest financial services firms. The company offe...
Police intervention saved loan sharks' victim from suicide, court told

Court & Police

Police intervention saved loan sharks' victim from...

[WATCH] Updated | PN questions real motive behind VGH hospitals sale to US provider

National

[WATCH] Updated | PN questions real motive behind ...

Czech man fighting extradition from Malta recounts harrowing kidnapping in Gozo

Court & Police

Czech man fighting extradition from Malta recounts...

Former Kalaxlokk chairman appointed Mount Carmel CEO

National

Former Kalaxlokk chairman appointed Mount Carmel C...

14 dead and over 100 injured in South Africa train crash

World

14 dead and over 100 injured in South Africa train...

MCAST industrial action temporarily suspended

National

MCAST industrial action temporarily suspended

Markets hit records | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Markets hit records | Calamatta Cuschieri

iCentre offers discount on old iPhone batteries

Technology

iCentre offers discount on old iPhone batteries

La Vallette Lounge at MIA receives a highly commended rating

Travel

La Vallette Lounge at MIA receives a highly commen...

Italian national charged with 2015 hold-up sought by police over Naxxar shooting

Court & Police

Italian national charged with 2015 hold-up sought ...

Iceland makes it illegal to pay men more than women

World

Iceland makes it illegal to pay men more than wome...

Major Intel chip security flaw discovered

Technology

Major Intel chip security flaw discovered

Minister says comments on ‘hard-working’ disgraced police official no justification of domestic violence

National

Minister says comments on ‘hard-working’ disgr...

Domestic violence: Whose side are the police on?

Blogs

Domestic violence: Whose side are the police on?

[WATCH] Storm Eleanor blasts across Europe

Europe

[WATCH] Storm Eleanor blasts across Europe

DealToday
Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] Is-Suq Tal-Belt officially opens
2

Updated | Hospital swamped as ‘very bad’ flu season sweeps over Malta
3

Minister says comments on ‘hard-working’ disgraced police official no justification of domestic violence
4

Gaming addiction classified as mental health condition by World Health Organisation
5

Adrian Delia and a revolution of confidence
Latest Business News

Markets hit records | Calamatta Cuschieri
Business Comment 12:18
Markets hit records, US halting Chinese investment & Spotify’s private IPO

iCentre offers discount on old iPhone batteries
Technology 12:14
iCentre announced that any iPhone 6 or later version could be taken to iCentre's service centre for diagnostic tests and have ...

Major Intel chip security flaw discovered
Technology 09:51
The bug is thought to affect all processors from the last decade, with experts claiming that a fix could slow down computers by up to 30%

Looking at 2018 | The thin red line of tax sovereignty
Business News 08:51
Looking at 2018 | Malta and Ireland have long argued that being on the periphery of the EU, a low-tax regime is crucial to attract fore...

Strong markets | Calamatta Cuschieri
Business Comment 03-01
U.S. stocks rallies,  record-breaking for Airbus, a good year for Amazon