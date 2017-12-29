We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Gas power project government guarantee formally withdrawn

National

Gas power project government guarantee formally withdrawn

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits

National

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro symbol

National

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro symbol

Wrap up for the last weekend of the year

National

Wrap up for the last weekend of the year

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘huge’, Jason Micallef says

National

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘huge’, Jason Mic...

Minister cleared of spreading false news

Court & Police

Minister cleared of spreading false news

Crashed private jet towed to hangar

National

Crashed private jet towed to hangar

Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells man charged with resisting arrest

Court & Police

Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells man charged wi...

Albanian pair jailed for using false travel documents

Court & Police

Albanian pair jailed for using false travel documents

Apple apologises for slowing down older iPhones

Technology

Apple apologises for slowing down older iPhones

Freedom of speech is not just for Christmas

Blogs

Freedom of speech is not just for Christmas

Two charged over suspected Christmas terror plot

World

Two charged over suspected Christmas terror plot

GlobalCapital postpones €15 million rights issue

Business News

GlobalCapital postpones €15 million rights issue

Animated series hopes to help dementia sufferers recall the past

Health

Animated series hopes to help dementia sufferers recall the past

Towards a more humane education

Blogs

Towards a more humane education

The best and worst films of 2017 | Teodor Reljic

Film

The best and worst films of 2017 | Teodor Reljic

Home
Business
Business News

GlobalCapital postpones €15 million rights issue

GlobalCapital postpones €15 million rights issue to 2018 following renewed business strategy in the wake of Insurance Distribution Directive 

matthew_vella
Matthew Vella
29 December 2017, 9:51am
Print Version
The insurance specialist GlobalCapital has decided to postpone a €15 million rights issue.

In a company statement, the board said it was in the best interest of shareholders that the proposed rights issue is postponed until such as time as capital plans for a new business strategy are “adequately defined”.

GlobalCapital made reference to new regulatory changes in the offing with the Insurance Distribution Directive in the course of 2018.

“During the last quarter of 2017 the company continued the process of redefining its business strategy in the context of its plans to strengthen its position in the local insurance market and to passport its insurance products in other EU jurisdictions, while at the same time preparing itself for the implementation of the Insurance Distribution Directive in the course of 2018.

“The redefinition of the company’s business strategy, which is expected to be finalised in the first half of 2018, is likely to affect the company’s optimum capital levels. As a result, the board has decided that it is in the best interests of the company and its shareholders as a whole to postpone the proposed rights issue until such time as the capital plans underpinning its renewed business strategy have been adequately defined in the light of the evolving business and regulatory environment.”

GlobalCapital said it would return to the rights issue throughout 2018 to raise such amount of capital “as may be determined to be appropriate by the board”.

In 2016, the company secured the necessary finance in a €10 million bond issue to pay off a previous bond maturity. The company had then intended to finance the bond repayment from an injection of fresh capital through a €15 million rights issue to shareholders.

In 2015 the company was rocked by the appointment of conservators for its main shareholder, British American Insurance of Mauritius (BAI), which holds 48.5% of GlobalCapital’s shares. GlobalCapital’s former chairman, Dawood Rawat, was forced to resign after Mauritian authorities accused him of running a €960 million Ponzi scheme.

Italian banker Paolo Catalfamo, an honorary consul-general for Mauritius in Italy, announced that his company EIP plc – later Investar – would acquire BAI’s entire shareholding.

In March 2016, the group generated €4.7 million through a rights issue offer following which Investar plc became the majority shareholder of the company with a 52.6% shareholding.

matthew_vella
Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
Gas power project government guarantee formally withdrawn

National

Gas power project government guarantee formally wi...

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits

National

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro symbol

National

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro ...

Wrap up for the last weekend of the year

National

Wrap up for the last weekend of the year

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘huge’, Jason Micallef says

National

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘hug...

Minister cleared of spreading false news

Court & Police

Minister cleared of spreading false news

Crashed private jet towed to hangar

National

Crashed private jet towed to hangar

Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells man charged with resisting arrest

Court & Police

Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells...

Albanian pair jailed for using false travel documents

Court & Police

Albanian pair jailed for using false travel docume...

Apple apologises for slowing down older iPhones

Technology

Apple apologises for slowing down older iPhones

Freedom of speech is not just for Christmas

Blogs

Freedom of speech is not just for Christmas

Two charged over suspected Christmas terror plot

World

Two charged over suspected Christmas terror plot

GlobalCapital postpones €15 million rights issue

Business News

GlobalCapital postpones €15 million rights issue

Animated series hopes to help dementia sufferers recall the past

Health

Animated series hopes to help dementia sufferers r...

Towards a more humane education

Blogs

Towards a more humane education

DealToday
Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta apron into Polidano offices
2

[WATCH] No love lost among political commentators in heated debate looking back on 2017
3

Italians vote on 4 March in election that could shake the EU
4

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister
5

Looking back at 2017 | I, Paul, take you, Peter...
Latest Business News

Apple apologises for slowing down older iPhones
Technology 10:27
Apple has apologised to costumers for intentionally slowing down the performance of older iPhone models, such as iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPh...

GlobalCapital postpones €15 million rights issue
Business News 09:51
GlobalCapital postpones €15 million rights issue to 2018 following renewed business strategy in the wake of Insurance Distribution Dire...

Extension of contract means an increase in payment
Law Report 09:37
The Court of Appeal ruled that even though there is a fixed price contract, if there is an extension of the service, then the contractor wou...

U.S. market update, fashion and gaming consoles | Calamatta Cuschieri
Business Comment 28-12
U.S. market update, Stitch Fix's plans and Nintendo's stock

Banks’ conservative lending policies cut risks from real estate
Business News 27-12
The Central Bank of Malta’s interim financial stability report for 2017 says financial sector remained sound and resilient