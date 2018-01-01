We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
saviour_balzan
Saviour Balzan
Home
Comment
Blogs

[WATCH] Saviour Balzan’s videoblog

In his first videoblog of the year, Saviour Balzan runs through what the 2018 could, and should hold for the country, from the need to seriously address environmental issues to the manner in which the country’s education system works

saviour_balzan
Saviour Balzan
1 January 2018, 7:30am
Print Version
Balzan argues that the environment needs to rise higher up the political agenda in 2018
Balzan argues that the environment needs to rise higher up the political agenda in 2018
 

 

saviour_balzan
Saviour Balzan is the founder and co-owner of MaltaToday. He has reported on Maltese poli...
