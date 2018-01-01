|
Saviour Balzan
[WATCH] Saviour Balzan’s videoblog
In his first videoblog of the year, Saviour Balzan runs through what the 2018 could, and should hold for the country, from the need to seriously address environmental issues to the manner in which the country’s education system works
Saviour Balzan
1 January 2018, 7:30am
Saviour Balzan is the founder and co-owner of MaltaToday. He has reported on Maltese poli...
