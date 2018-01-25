When all else fails, follow directions

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Woman seriously injured after being hit by car

Court & Police

Woman seriously injured after being hit by car

Father acquitted of smashing son's skull after boy declines to testify

Court & Police

Father acquitted of smashing son's skull after boy declines to te...

Kyle Camilleri continues to dominate ASMK Honda MX Championship

Motorsports

Kyle Camilleri continues to dominate ASMK Honda MX Championship

Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong number

Court & Police

Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong number

No bail for â€˜parkerâ€™ accused of breaching court order

Court & Police

No bail for â€˜parkerâ€™ accused of breaching court order

Updated | With fuel stations popping up in rural areas, the Environment Minister requests a review of existing policy

National

Updated | With fuel stations popping up in rural areas, the Envir...

EU court bars sexuality tests for asylum seekers

Europe

EU court bars sexuality tests for asylum seekers

Planning Authority green-lights 32-storey Paceville high-rise tower

Townscapes

Planning Authority green-lights 32-storey Paceville high-rise tow...

Isle of MTV returns on 27 June

Entertainment

Isle of MTV returns on 27 June

Busuttil loses libel on Labourâ€™s challenge that he once earned less than minimum wage

Court & Police

Busuttil loses libel on Labourâ€™s challenge that he once earned ...

Updated | MEPs voice concerns about Malta becoming one of EUâ€™s weakest links

Europe

Updated | MEPs voice concerns about Malta becoming one of EUâ€™s ...

Registered unemployment drops across all ages

National

Registered unemployment drops across all ages

Three dead and many injured as train derails near Milan, Italy

World

Three dead and many injured as train derails near Milan, Italy

Bicycle helmet use to become optional under new legislation

National

Bicycle helmet use to become optional under new legislation

Bishop Sylvester Magro â€˜a courageous, dedicated and humble manâ€™

National

Bishop Sylvester Magro â€˜a courageous, dedicated and humble manâ...

When all else fails, follow directions

Blogs

When all else fails, follow directions

josanne_cassar
Josanne Cassar
Home
Comment
Blogs

When all else fails, follow directions

The Maltese inability to form a queue: I suggest that “get in line, wait your turn, first come, first served” should be mantras taught to children from the time they are tiny

josanne_cassar
Josanne Cassar
25 January 2018, 10:09am
Print Version
I always find it highly ironic that when we should obediently follow directions (like sheep) for our own safety and to make life more pleasant for everyone, we don’t, and yet when we should be independent thinkers and even rebellious (for example when it comes to partisan politics) we are like bleating sheep.

For example, if there is one instance when we should simply ‘go with the flow’ by following signs and instructions, it is definitely during mass events. After weeks of publicity and promotion, the V18 celebrations, predictably, drew thousands of people to the capital city, so the crowds which surged into Valletta were to be expected. From what I have heard, the public enjoyed the various shows and the atmosphere, however the problems started when people began ignoring the signs indicating which way to go in order to reach the next show, and simply decided to go whichever way they pleased. In what can only be described as bloody-minded behaviour, some started going the wrong way, against the direction of the crowd, so inevitably much pushing, shoving and of course, copious swearing, ensued.

These scenarios tend to unfold because there seems to be a refusal to read signs. Signs are very helpful in crowded situations, they can tell you where to go, where to exit, where not to go - especially when the only thing you can see in front of you is the back of someone’s head and bodies are pressing in on you from either side.

This is precisely what makes me anxious about such mass events, and in Malta, where being in a crowd tends to bring out the worst in people, I’m always afraid of a stampede if something goes wrong. All it takes is for panic to break out over a real or imagined occurrence and it would be bedlam. Let us not forget that is what caused the collapse of that glass staircase at the Paceville nightclub, as youngsters rushed to get out from just the one exit. That night there were people trampled underfoot, and several who were badly injured, but luckily no fatalities.

Luck keeps smiling down on us (for now), because thankfully, no injuries were reported on Saturday either, but that does not mean we can keep organizing these huge events, packing people in like sardines in confined spaces without any contingency plans. Again, I am relying on information from those who went, but I was told that the marshalls that were present were there just to answer any questions, whereas what is needed at these large-scale events are people hired specifically for crowd control, who can keep the public moving in the right direction and above all, to ensure that no ill-mannered bullies cause trouble by shoving anyone who gets in their way. The marshalls would also need to be trained in case an emergency breaks out and people have to be evacuated quickly from the area. You simply cannot have tens of thousands of people milling about without some kind of crowd control, as that is sheer madness, especially with a short-tempered population with no inclination or desire to follow the rules.

Apparently, the chaos really reached its peak when it came to boarding the buses. When you encourage everyone to use public transport, you need to make damn sure that there are plenty of buses on hand, and rope in every single means of transport you can find, if need be. To be fair, I was told the ferry service between Sliema and Valletta was quite good, but the queues were understandably, and inevitably, long.

Did I say queue? Forgive me, I realise this word is not in our dictionary. In fact, literally, there is no Maltese word for ‘queue’. But more than that, the concept is something so elusive, so intangible and so alien that if you had to shout ‘please form a queue’ on a megaphone in some public area where people are shuffling sideways and width ways, and any which way, except in a line, I guarantee that 90% of those present would look at you and say, ‘huh?’

This inability to form a queue or wait one’s turn is something which has always exasperated me. Maybe it’s a rebellious, defiant streak which refuses to obey authority. Mostly, however, it is because not enough people are taught from the time they are children, that they need to wait. Which is why you get fellow customers hovering by your elbow at a shop counter, completely ignoring you and handing over the money to the cashier for their purchase even though you were there before them. It is also explains why people who were trying to get on a bus on Saturday evening almost came to blows. Maybe the only real way to ensure people don’t just ram their way through in any given situation, completely heedless of the others who were already waiting, is to use a ticket system everywhere we go, like at a busy cheese counter.

Meanwhile, I suggest that “get in line, wait your turn, first come, first served” should be mantras taught to children from the time they are tiny.

josanne_cassar
Josanne Cassar's field is communications â€“ and over the last 30 years she has worked in ...
Woman seriously injured after being hit by car

Court & Police

Woman seriously injured after being hit by car

Father acquitted of smashing son's skull after boy declines to testify

Court & Police

Father acquitted of smashing son's skull after boy...

Kyle Camilleri continues to dominate ASMK Honda MX Championship

Motorsports

Kyle Camilleri continues to dominate ASMK Honda MX...

Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong number

Court & Police

Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong num...

No bail for â€˜parkerâ€™ accused of breaching court order

Court & Police

No bail for â€˜parkerâ€™ accused of breaching cour...

Updated | With fuel stations popping up in rural areas, the Environment Minister requests a review of existing policy

National

Updated | With fuel stations popping up in rural a...

EU court bars sexuality tests for asylum seekers

Europe

EU court bars sexuality tests for asylum seekers

Planning Authority green-lights 32-storey Paceville high-rise tower

Townscapes

Planning Authority green-lights 32-storey Pacevill...

Isle of MTV returns on 27 June

Entertainment

Isle of MTV returns on 27 June

Busuttil loses libel on Labourâ€™s challenge that he once earned less than minimum wage

Court & Police

Busuttil loses libel on Labourâ€™s challenge that ...

Updated | MEPs voice concerns about Malta becoming one of EUâ€™s weakest links

Europe

Updated | MEPs voice concerns about Malta becoming...

Registered unemployment drops across all ages

National

Registered unemployment drops across all ages

Three dead and many injured as train derails near Milan, Italy

World

Three dead and many injured as train derails near ...

Bicycle helmet use to become optional under new legislation

National

Bicycle helmet use to become optional under new le...

Bishop Sylvester Magro â€˜a courageous, dedicated and humble manâ€™

National

Bishop Sylvester Magro â€˜a courageous, dedicated ...

DealToday
Trending Articles
1

Vitals owner reveals how hospitals privatisation deal was all sewn up months before tender
2

Updated | MEPs voice concerns about Malta becoming one of EUâ€™s weakest links
3

â€˜Barracuda Aquilinaâ€™, the American-Maltese judge turned icon for women and survivors
4

[WATCH] Teachersâ€™ union forced to call off strike action at MCAST after college seeks court injunction
5

Planning Authority green-lights 32-storey Paceville high-rise tower
follow us on facebook
MaltaToday