[WATCH] How the Bulebel factory expansion risks endangering the surrounding ecosystem

This land is your land...

14 February 2018, 7:36am

This great video-blog from Temple Rescue Malta is perhaps one of the biggest arguments against the expansion of an industrial site in the south of the island at Bulebel.

The video, which is in Maltese, documents the combined efforts of a few dedicated people who are keen on boosting awareness on the impact of the proposed factory development on the surrounding areas.

The farmers of the area say that not only will the factory expansion harm the surrounding ecosystem and archaeological and historical value of the area, but also damage the livelihood of the family that has worked the land and lived here for over 150 years.

Visit the Wirt Iż-Żejtun Page here or print the petition here.

