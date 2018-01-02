We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
New Zealanders build island to avoid alcohol ban on New Year's Eve

World

New Zealanders build island to avoid alcohol ban on New Year's Ev...

Markets start slow | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Markets start slow | Calamatta Cuschieri

[WATCH] PD to present ODZ document amendments in reaction to Opposition Zonqor Point motion

National

[WATCH] PD to present ODZ document amendments in reaction to Oppo...

Assistant police commissioner resigns amid domestic violence accusations

Court & Police

Assistant police commissioner resigns amid domestic violence accu...

Coming home to roost

National

Coming home to roost

[WATCH] Opposition wants Zonqor land returned to public after American University fails to attract students

National

[WATCH] Opposition wants Zonqor land returned to public after Ame...

South Korea offers talks with North ahead of Olympics

World

South Korea offers talks with North ahead of Olympics

Hidden explosive devices found by Italian police after blast injured four

World

Hidden explosive devices found by Italian police after blast inju...

Australian tropical fish recorded for the first time inside Maltese waters

Nature

Australian tropical fish recorded for the first time inside Malte...

19-year-old jailed for stabbing flatmate

Court & Police

19-year-old jailed for stabbing flatmate

Eight proposals for the Opposition (any opposition) in 2018

National

Eight proposals for the Opposition (any opposition) in 2018

Looking at 2018 | Heir apparent, the search for Muscat’s successor

National

Looking at 2018 | Heir apparent, the search for Muscat’s succes...

Looking at 2018 | What will Joseph Muscat do next?

National

Looking at 2018 | What will Joseph Muscat do next?

Nature is trying to tell us something

Blogs

Nature is trying to tell us something

There is hope after all

Blogs

There is hope after all

Updated | Dar tal-Providenza fundraiser breaks another record

National

Updated | Dar tal-Providenza fundraiser breaks another record

Home
Environment
Nature

Australian tropical fish recorded for the first time inside Maltese waters

The Azure damoiselle is very popular with the aquarium industry as a hardy and attractive species and was recorded for the first time from Maltese waters in shallow waters in Marsamaxett Harbour

2 January 2018, 9:25am
Print Version
The Azure damoiselle
The Azure damoiselle
A new fish species has entered Maltese waters: the Azure damoiselle (Chrysiptera hemicyanea), a tropical fish native to the western and north-western waters of Australia and Indonesia.

According to biologist Alan Deidun, this fish was recorded for the first time from Maltese waters and the entire Mediterranean, by Daniel de Castro on video during a dive in shallow waters in Marsamaxett Harbour last summer.

The report was submitted to the Spot the Alien Fish campaign, a citizen science campaign coordinated by Prof. Deidun and the Department of Geosciences of the University of Malta.

“The Azure damoiselle normally occurs in small shoals at shallow depths and is very popular with the aquarium industry since it’s a hardy and attractive species,” Deidun said. “This is the fourth tropical fish species of Indo-Pacific origin recorded for the first time from Maltese waters by the Spot the Alien Fish campaign, following the yellow-bar angelfish, the redcoat and the silver-cheeked toadfish.”

A few months ago, the same citizen science campaign recorded yet another fish species for the first time for the Mediterranean, this time the Guinea angelfish, which is of Atlantic origin, bringing the confirmed total of non-indigenous species known from our waters to well over 80.

Amateur, sports and professional fishermen, as well as scuba divers, snorkelers and the public in general are solicited to trackmarine alien species in Maltese waters by contributing any reports to [email protected] over email (aliensmalta.eu, [email protected]) or through the campaign Facebook page.

New Zealanders build island to avoid alcohol ban on New Year's Eve

World

New Zealanders build island to avoid alcohol ban o...

Markets start slow | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Markets start slow | Calamatta Cuschieri

[WATCH] PD to present ODZ document amendments in reaction to Opposition Zonqor Point motion

National

[WATCH] PD to present ODZ document amendments in r...

Assistant police commissioner resigns amid domestic violence accusations

Court & Police

Assistant police commissioner resigns amid domesti...

Coming home to roost

National

Coming home to roost

[WATCH] Opposition wants Zonqor land returned to public after American University fails to attract students

National

[WATCH] Opposition wants Zonqor land returned to p...

South Korea offers talks with North ahead of Olympics

World

South Korea offers talks with North ahead of Olymp...

Hidden explosive devices found by Italian police after blast injured four

World

Hidden explosive devices found by Italian police a...

Australian tropical fish recorded for the first time inside Maltese waters

Nature

Australian tropical fish recorded for the first ti...

19-year-old jailed for stabbing flatmate

Court & Police

19-year-old jailed for stabbing flatmate

Eight proposals for the Opposition (any opposition) in 2018

National

Eight proposals for the Opposition (any opposition...

Looking at 2018 | Heir apparent, the search for Muscat’s successor

National

Looking at 2018 | Heir apparent, the search for Mu...

Looking at 2018 | What will Joseph Muscat do next?

National

Looking at 2018 | What will Joseph Muscat do next?

Nature is trying to tell us something

Blogs

Nature is trying to tell us something

There is hope after all

Blogs

There is hope after all

Trending Articles
1

Looking at 2018 | Heir apparent, the search for Muscat’s successor
2

Looking at 2018 | What will Joseph Muscat do next?
3

Eight proposals for the Opposition (any opposition) in 2018
4

[WATCH] Daphne Caruana Galizia murder ‘hurt me on a human level’, Prime Minister says
5

Assistant police commissioner resigns amid domestic violence accusations
Latest Environment News

New Zealanders build island to avoid alcohol ban on New Year's Eve
15:43
A group of friends found a genius way to avoid New Zealand's alcohol ban on New Year's Eve

Markets start slow | Calamatta Cuschieri
14:38
Markets, MiFID II and Steinhoff International restated figures

[WATCH] PD to present ODZ document amendments in reaction to Opposition Zonqor Point motion
14:36
Democratic Party to put forth Private Members Bill to 'change the political direction' of Spatial Planning and Environmental Develop...

Assistant police commissioner resigns amid domestic violence accusations
14:03
The resignation comes after a report alleging that Mario Tonna’s partner filed a police report claiming he had head-butted her

Coming home to roost
12:30
Christmas Specials • A young farmer thinks naysayers about farming’s ‘harsh’ future have to meet consumer expect...