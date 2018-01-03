|
[WATCH] Duck braves strong waves as gale force wind batters Malta
The Meteorological Office at Malta International Airport is forecasting that the windy conditions will last until Thursday
Staff Reporter
2 January 2018, 4:19pm
Rough seas along the Bahar ic-Caghaq coastline
This contrasted with New Year's day when Malta experienced somewhat of an early spring.
However, in Marsalforn, the strong waves battered against the promenade, flooding the streets in the seaside village.
In the road from San Gwann to l-Ibragg, the strong wind even dislodged an electricity pole.
