[WATCH] Duck braves strong waves as gale force wind batters Malta

The Meteorological Office at Malta International Airport is forecasting that the windy conditions will last until Thursday

Rough seas along the Bahar ic-Caghaq coastline

High waves pounded the Maltese coastline as the west northwest wind reached gale force throughout Tuesday with the Meteorological Office at MIA expecting the windy conditions to last until Thursday.This contrasted with New Year's day when Malta experienced somewhat of an early spring.The weather created some spectacular waves along the coastline most exposed to the wind. MaltaToday photographer James Bianchi captured the rough sea at Bahar ic-Caghaq and found a duck braving the tough conditions despite having, what appears to be a string tied round its neck.However, in Marsalforn, the strong waves battered against the promenade, flooding the streets in the seaside village.In the road from San Gwann to l-Ibragg, the strong wind even dislodged an electricity pole.