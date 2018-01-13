|
Business Comment
BMW setting up in Russia and oil on the rise | Calamatta Cuschier...
|
Finch trapping season was ‘catch and trade business’ - BirdLife
The NGO lamented the ‘slow and at times absent’ enforcement during the season which has just ended
Yannick Pace
13 January 2018, 9:44am
In a statement the NGO said that evidence it had collected indicated that enforcement during the last trapping season was “slow and at times absent”.
“[The lack of enforcement gave] trappers a field day over the last two and half months, with police inefficiency and their lack of response being the order of the day,” it said.
BirdLife Malta added that despite filing several reports with the police, no response had been received in any of the cases. Moreover, it said that it had received no communication from the police regarding the outcome of any investigation
“BirdLife Malta is asking for the results on ‘enforcement’ of the trapping season to be presented at the next Ornis Committee meeting scheduled for the 24th of January,” read the statement.
“The Wild Birds Regulation Unit files a report on the season with the European Commission every year, despite the fact that the very practice is currently being contested at the European Court of Justice, with the verdict of the case initiated by the Commission against Malta now imminent.”
The NGO said that earlier this week it had launched a public campaign aimed at raising more awareness about the negative impacts of trapping on birds and other wildlife, their habitats and the Maltese environment in general.
Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
Business Comment
BMW setting up in Russia and oil on the rise | Cal...
|
Trending Articles
1
This is how the new teachers' agreement will change allowances
2
[WATCH] Triton fountain gets its political master after 59 years
3
Russian woman told MEPs she was not Daphne Caruana Galizia’s ‘original source’ on Egrant
4
PN terminates media CEO Brian St John’s contract
5
Prime Minister tells PD, nominee to corruption commission has to come from Adrian Delia
Latest Environment News
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons