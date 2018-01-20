We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Nature

[WATCH] Penguin hitchhikes a ride aboard research boat

An inquisitive penguin jumps onto the dinghy of an Australian research team and takes a casual look around the boat before jumping back into the cold waters of the Antarctic

20 January 2018, 12:57pm
Print Version
An Australian research team got a surprise visit while on mission in the Antarctic
An Australian research team got a surprise visit while on mission in the Antarctic
 

An Australian Antarctic Division team carrying out research in the Antarctic got a surprise visitor when a penguin casually hopped aboard their dinghy, took a look around before jumping back into the freezing waters.

The video captioned “When a #penguin drops in to check on your work” shows the inquisitive penguin casually checking out the crew on board the rib.

The clip has fascinated animal-lovers around the world and has gone viral on social media.

The Australian Antarctic Division team routinely carries out research and conservation projects in the Antarctic. 

