[WATCH] Penguin hitchhikes a ride aboard research boat

An inquisitive penguin jumps onto the dinghy of an Australian research team and takes a casual look around the boat before jumping back into the cold waters of the Antarctic

An Australian Antarctic Division team carrying out research in the Antarctic got a surprise visitor when a penguin casually hopped aboard their dinghy, took a look around before jumping back into the freezing waters.The video captioned “When a #penguin drops in to check on your work” shows the inquisitive penguin casually checking out the crew on board the rib.The clip has fascinated animal-lovers around the world and has gone viral on social media.The Australian Antarctic Division team routinely carries out research and conservation projects in the Antarctic.