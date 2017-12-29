Valletta palazzo remains without a planning permit

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Gas power project government guarantee formally withdrawn

National

Gas power project government guarantee formally withdrawn

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits

National

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro symbol

National

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro symbol

Wrap up for the last weekend of the year

National

Wrap up for the last weekend of the year

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘huge’, Jason Micallef says

National

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘huge’, Jason Mic...

Minister cleared of spreading false news

Court & Police

Minister cleared of spreading false news

Crashed private jet towed to hangar

National

Crashed private jet towed to hangar

Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells man charged with resisting arrest

Court & Police

Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells man charged wi...

Albanian pair jailed for using false travel documents

Court & Police

Albanian pair jailed for using false travel documents

Apple apologises for slowing down older iPhones

Technology

Apple apologises for slowing down older iPhones

Freedom of speech is not just for Christmas

Blogs

Freedom of speech is not just for Christmas

Two charged over suspected Christmas terror plot

World

Two charged over suspected Christmas terror plot

GlobalCapital postpones €15 million rights issue

Business News

GlobalCapital postpones €15 million rights issue

Animated series hopes to help dementia sufferers recall the past

Health

Animated series hopes to help dementia sufferers recall the past

Towards a more humane education

Blogs

Towards a more humane education

The best and worst films of 2017 | Teodor Reljic

Film

The best and worst films of 2017 | Teodor Reljic

Home
Environment
Planning Blog

Valletta palazzo remains without a planning permit

A planning application concerning an old palazzo situated in situated in a corner adjoining St Fredrick Street and St Christopher Street in Valletta was rejected by the Planning Commission

robert_musumeci
Robert Musumeci
29 December 2017, 9:36am
Print Version
A planning application entitled “Rehabilitation of an existing uninhabited residential building into separate residential units, including proposed minor internal alterations, proposed additional fourth floor and receded floor and proposed class 4A use at ground floor” was rejected by the Planning Commission.

This proposal concerned an old palazzo situated in situated in a corner adjoining St Fredrick Street and St Christopher Street in Valletta.

In refusing the application, the Commission gave the following reasons to justify its decision:

1 The proposed height of development runs counter to Urban Objectives 2.3 and 2.4 of the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development which promote a context driven approach for the control of building heights within Urban Conservation Areas in order to protect the traditional urban skyline. The proposal also runs counter to policies P35 and P39 of the Development Control Design Policy, Guidance and Standards 2015 which require that building heights are based on a streetscape analysis in order not to create an unacceptable visual impact;

2 The proposed development runs counter to the provisions of policy P32 Minimum Dwelling Areas and Mix of Dwelling Sizes of the Development Control Design Policy, Guidance and Standards 2015 which specifies that the residential units in relation to the number of bedrooms shall respect the minimum gross floor area;

3 The proposed development runs counter to the provisions of policy P45 Development Amenity of the Development Control Design Policy, Guidance and Standards 2015 which specifies that residential units should have an adequate outlook on the public road.

In reaction, applicant lodged an appeal with the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal, insisting that the Commission’s decision should be reversed. In his defence, applicant (now, appellant) stated that his proposal sought ‘to give value to the rehabilitation of an abandoned and disused residential building which has been in a dilapidated state for several years’. It was also highlighted that the topmost floors were being proposed on ‘a land-locked property located on the upper level of Valletta’s sloping terrain’, adding that his site was surrounded with high buildings. Appellant maintained that the ‘additional floors’ would be in keeping with the ‘vernacular architecture predominate in Valletta’, thus ensuring ‘compatibility with the urban fabric to enrich the street character’. Moreover reference was made to a number of planning applications, where permission was granted even though the minimum floor area requirements were not being adhered to. In his concluding arguments, appellant underlined that his design philosophy was ‘to restore and rehabilitate a disused and dilapidated building into a landmark high-end and high quality residential project, giving it a new lease of life and setting a benchmark for future developments in Valletta’.

In reply, the Planning Authority disagreed with appellant’s arguments, reiterating that the adjoining buildings did not have roof structures as applicant had purported. According to the case officer, the proposed receded roof structure, thus, ran counter to SPED Objectives 2.3 and 2.4 which promote a context driven approach for the control of building height in an Urban Conservation Area with a view to protect the traditional urban skyline. The Tribunal was likewise reminded that the development as proposed would adversely impact the skyline of a World Heritage Site.

In its assessment, the Tribunal was satisfied that, since the proposal concerned the rehabilitation of an old palazzo, the dwelling floor areas were deemed to be adequate even though the proposal fell short of the minimum policy requirements.

On the other hand, the Tribunal was concerned with the proposed designs given that the façade elevations were not in keeping with the streetscape characteristics. In addition, the Tribunal felt that the resultant massing was objectionable from an aesthetics point of view. Against this background, the Authority’s decision was confirmed.


Dr Robert Musumeci is an advocate and a perit

www.robertmusumeci.com

 

SPED Objectives 2.3 and 2.4 promote a context driven approach for the control of building height in Urban Conservation Areas

robert_musumeci
Dr Robert Musumeci is a warranted advocate and a perit. He also holds a Masters Degree in ...
Gas power project government guarantee formally withdrawn

National

Gas power project government guarantee formally wi...

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits

National

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro symbol

National

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro ...

Wrap up for the last weekend of the year

National

Wrap up for the last weekend of the year

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘huge’, Jason Micallef says

National

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘hug...

Minister cleared of spreading false news

Court & Police

Minister cleared of spreading false news

Crashed private jet towed to hangar

National

Crashed private jet towed to hangar

Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells man charged with resisting arrest

Court & Police

Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells...

Albanian pair jailed for using false travel documents

Court & Police

Albanian pair jailed for using false travel docume...

Apple apologises for slowing down older iPhones

Technology

Apple apologises for slowing down older iPhones

Freedom of speech is not just for Christmas

Blogs

Freedom of speech is not just for Christmas

Two charged over suspected Christmas terror plot

World

Two charged over suspected Christmas terror plot

GlobalCapital postpones €15 million rights issue

Business News

GlobalCapital postpones €15 million rights issue

Animated series hopes to help dementia sufferers recall the past

Health

Animated series hopes to help dementia sufferers r...

Towards a more humane education

Blogs

Towards a more humane education

Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta apron into Polidano offices
2

[WATCH] No love lost among political commentators in heated debate looking back on 2017
3

Italians vote on 4 March in election that could shake the EU
4

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister
5

Looking back at 2017 | I, Paul, take you, Peter...
Latest Environment News

Gas power project government guarantee formally withdrawn
15:14
Former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi confirmed in a tweet that Electrogas had repaid the loan it took out to finance the project

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits
14:28
Strategic lawsuit against public participation (SLAPP) is a lawsuit intended to censor, intimidate, and silence critics by burdening th...

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro symbol
14:15
“We put the symbol of the New God – the Euro symbol – where it rightly belongs”

Wrap up for the last weekend of the year
13:26
Skies should clear up just in time for New Year’s Eve, with sunny weather and 18°C expected on the first day of 2018

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘huge’, Jason Micallef says
13:07
 A number of Maltese and foreign artists are set to perform, while public transport will be available throughout the night