[SLIDESHOW] How Sliema towers will break historical skylines and views

The view of Valletta from Rinella Bay in Kalkara is set to be substantially changed by the twin impact of the approved Townsquare development and a 40-storey hotel proposed by Fort Cambridge developers GAP Holdings.

This is confirmed by an Environmental Impact Statement assessing the impact of the 40-storey hotel, which is describing the change to the Maltese landscape as “an inevitable consequence of the economic model” based on financial services adopted by Malta.

“Once it was decided that Malta’s economic future was to be based to a substantial degree on financial services and high-tech operations, it was inevitable for such a transformation to be reflected on urban skylines.”

The EIA coordinators, ERSLI, insisted that the skyline was not a static feature of townscape but a dynamic component of urban development, “the form of which is determined by and may affect the political, economic, and social relationships, both the collaborative and confrontational ones between different interests, which feature in specific contexts.”

How views will change

The present panoramic view across the Rinella Bay towards the Grand Harbour is framed by the bastions, Villa Bighi on the left and an operational quay is prominent on the right. The existing Fort Cambridge development in Tigné peninsula is also visible in the distance.

Behind the bastions church cupolas are distinct, and provide a landmark on the historic skyline of Valletta.

The impact on Kalkara views was one of the reasons cited for limiting the height of the original development when the project was approved in 2009. Back than a decision was taken to allow 20 storeys while limiting their height to that normally occupied by 16 storeys.

But this is all set to change if the new 40-storey hotel is approved and Townsquare gets the final confirmation of the appeals board.

“The two towers (i.e. Fort Cambridge and Townsquare) would dominate and rise over the existing skyline to a significant degree… These changes will add another layer to a skyline which has been evolving for hundreds of years,” the EIA for the hotel project concludes.

The change is described as substantial and the impact is considered to be of major significance.

The impact from Great Siege Road and Triq il-Lanca in Valletta is also described as being of major significance because the two towers will approximately double the height of the tallest buildings on the Tigné peninsula. The development is also expected to have a marked impact on views of Wied Ghollieq

from Swieqi.

The photomontages have been published in the final version of the EIA for the Fort Cambridge hotel, a project proposed by the GAP Group. The latest photomontages do not include the proposed Fortina development. Ironically photomonatages for the Fortina hotel do not include the Fort Cambridge hotel. In this way both projects seem to be using the approved Townsquare as a pretext for more high rise in the area.

The EIA deems the transformation of the skyline as an inevitable consequence of Malta’s economic model.