Sliema local council objects to demolition of Villa Degiorgio

The Sliema local council is opposing three new floors over and above an extra storey approved in 2016 on Villa Degiorgio, which would be demolished in its entirety if the application is approved.

The site lies in a very prominent intersection between High Street and Dingli Street known as Tlett Sigriet – which is considered as the hub of Sliema’s old village core and still consists of a stretch of two floor townhouses.

In its objection the council noted that several similar applications earmarking the demolition of the villa were refused.

The building will be reconstructed in a similar architectural style but will visually dominate the area.

Two applications had been refused while another application was only approved by the PA’s review tribunal after being substantially scaled down and limited to the building depth of the existing building. The PA had consistently opposed the demolition of the building.

“Considering that this application is identical to other applications which were refused, this application should not even be considered by the Planning Authority”.

The council is also claiming that the proposal is in breach of design regulations approved in 2015, which stipulate that that proposed buildings are to comply with the existing committed prevailing height.

An objection presented by a Sliema resident warns that the addition of four new storeys on the building will protrude further in the villas’s garden, thus over ruling the Review Tribunal’s decision to protect the green enclave behind the building. The resident also warned that pedestrians coming from Saint Mary and Rudolph Streets will be met by a massive stand alone structure that will dominate the picturesque piazza.