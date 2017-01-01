Eggs Benedict
Eggs Benedict may be a little tricky to master but once you’ve got this skill under wraps, you’ll be doing it with your eyes closed.
Ingredients
- 4 eggs
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 4 slices smoked salmon
- 4 pieces toast (or English muffins)
- Fresh dill
Hollandaise
- 2 egg yolks
- ½ lemon, juice only
- 50g butter, melted
- ½ tsp paprika
Method
- To make the hollandaise, place a bowl over a pot of barely simmering water, making sure the bottom doesn’t touch the water.
- Whisk together the eggs and the lemon juice until frothy.
- Slowly add the melted butter, whisking continuously as you add the butter to make sure the eggs don’t curdle.
- Continue whisking until the hollandaise thickens.
- Season with paprika and set aside until the eggs are ready. If the hollandaise gets too thick add a little water and whisk again.
- To poach the eggs place one egg in a small bowl.
- In a saucepan of barely simmering water, add the vinegar and with a whisk, create a vortex in the centre of the pan and gently drop the egg into the centre. This will ensure the egg remains together and does not create feathers.
- Allow the egg to poach for approx. 3 mins.
- Repeat with the remaining eggs.
- Toast the bread and top each piece of toast with a slice of smoked salmon.
- Place the eggs on top of the salmon and top with hollandaise and fresh dill.