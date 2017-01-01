Eggs Benedict Eggs Benedict may be a little tricky to master but once you’ve got this skill under wraps, you’ll be doing it with your eyes closed. Print Version



Ingredients 4 eggs

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

4 slices smoked salmon

4 pieces toast (or English muffins)

Fresh dill



Hollandaise 2 egg yolks

½ lemon, juice only

50g butter, melted

½ tsp paprika



To make the hollandaise, place a bowl over a pot of barely simmering water, making sure the bottom doesn’t touch the water. Whisk together the eggs and the lemon juice until frothy. Slowly add the melted butter, whisking continuously as you add the butter to make sure the eggs don’t curdle. Continue whisking until the hollandaise thickens. Season with paprika and set aside until the eggs are ready. If the hollandaise gets too thick add a little water and whisk again. To poach the eggs place one egg in a small bowl. In a saucepan of barely simmering water, add the vinegar and with a whisk, create a vortex in the centre of the pan and gently drop the egg into the centre. This will ensure the egg remains together and does not create feathers. Allow the egg to poach for approx. 3 mins. Repeat with the remaining eggs. Toast the bread and top each piece of toast with a slice of smoked salmon. Place the eggs on top of the salmon and top with hollandaise and fresh dill.



