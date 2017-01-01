Panettone French toast
This indulgent breakfast is best made with panettone that has been left out for a day or so. Garnish with all the fresh berries Christmas has to offer.
Ingredients
- 4 slices panettone
- 2 tbsp mascarpone
- 200ml fresh cream
- 2 eggs
- ½ tsp vanilla
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp nutmeg
- ½ orange, zest only
- 50g butter
To garnish
- Fresh berries
- Mascarpone
- Mint
- Orange zest
- Icing sugar
Method
- In a flat dish that can take half the panettone slices easily, whisk together the mascarpone, cream, eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and orange zest.
- Cut eat slice of panettone in half and place in the custard mixture for approx. 1 min.
- Flip the panettone over and allow to soak for another min.
- Melt the butter in a pan and gently fry the panettone on each side until golden brown, approx. 1 min on each side.
- Repeat with the remaining panettone slices.
- Garnish with mascarpone, fresh berries, mint and a little more orange zest.
- Dust with icing sugar and serve warm.