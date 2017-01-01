Panettone French toast This indulgent breakfast is best made with panettone that has been left out for a day or so. Garnish with all the fresh berries Christmas has to offer. Print Version Panettone French toast



Ingredients 4 slices panettone

2 tbsp mascarpone

200ml fresh cream

2 eggs

½ tsp vanilla

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

½ orange, zest only

50g butter



To garnish Fresh berries

Mascarpone

Mint

Orange zest

Icing sugar



In a flat dish that can take half the panettone slices easily, whisk together the mascarpone, cream, eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and orange zest. Cut eat slice of panettone in half and place in the custard mixture for approx. 1 min. Flip the panettone over and allow to soak for another min. Melt the butter in a pan and gently fry the panettone on each side until golden brown, approx. 1 min on each side. Repeat with the remaining panettone slices. Garnish with mascarpone, fresh berries, mint and a little more orange zest. Dust with icing sugar and serve warm.



