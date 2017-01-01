Croissants with fried mushrooms, soft French cheese and cranberry sauce This recipe is so easy you can make it in minutes. Just make sure you have all the ingredients before you go out the night before and you have your perfect hangover breakfast. Print Version Croissants with fried mushrooms, soft French cheese and cranberry sauce



Ingredients 1 tbsp butter

1 clove garlic

400g mixed mushrooms, chopped

3 sprigs thyme

½ tsp chilli flakes

Salt and pepper

2 plain croissants

Handful rocket leaves

100g soft French cheese (brie, Camembert of Cremeux de Normandie)

2 tbsp cranberry sauce



In a pan, melt the butter and add the garlic, allow to fry until fragrant. Add the chopped mushrooms and season with salt pepper, thyme and chilli flakes. Allow to fry gently until softened. Cut the croissants in half and place a handful of rocket leaves on the bottom. Top with the fried mushrooms and add slivers of soft French cheese on top. Top with cranberry sauce and serve.



IngredientsMethod