Five cookies to leave out for Santa tonight Presents are bought and wrapped and placed carefully under the tree, everything is ready for Christmas day lunch tomorrow, all that's left is get your cookies for Santa ready and get the kids off to bed early.



Though Santa won't be offended if you have leave him store-bought cookies, he'll be much happier with any one of these cookie-recipes made specially for him on his busiest night of the year.These cookies are great even without the white chocolate and sugar pearl garnish. The red and green give it a bit more of a festive twist.Get the recipe for malted chocolate cookies with white chocolate and almonds here Nothing says Christmas quite like candy canes. Put these into your regular sugar cookie recipe for a little Christmassy twist.Get the recipe for candy cane cookies here Cranberries get very little love outside the Christmas season. Make the most of it with these cookies paired with white chocolate – perfect to leave for Santa on Christmas morning.Get the recipe for white chocolate and cranberry cookies here Gingerbread men are as fun to make (and decorate) as they are to eat. The kids will love making them as much as they will eating them.Get the recipe for gingerbread men here Shortbread can easily be turned into Christmas cookies by simply adding red and green sugar pearls and cutting them into Christmas shapes. Dust them with icing sugar for a snowy effect.Get the recipe for Christmas shortbread recipes here