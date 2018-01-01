|
Food trends set to take over the Maltese culinary world in 2018
Looking forward to 2018, these are the food trends that some local chefs believe will shape the way we eat in Malta over the coming year.
Seasonal and sustainable produce
Marvin Gauci, chef patron at perhaps Malta’s most innovative fine dining restaurant, Caviar and Bull said, “As the food industry continues to evolve, new trends emerge which determine what consumers should expect to eat in the coming years. Health conscious consumers are on the rise, and their dietary habits had an inevitable impact on the food industry and how it operates. This trend will continue to persist in 2018 and we expect to see more eatery outlets favouring small menus focused on fresh seasonal products.”
Tommy Diacono, the brains behind New York Best and Fat Louie’s also thinks that fresh, seasonal and sustainable produce is being placed at the forefront of eating habits. “2017 saw a string of intriguing pop up initiatives here and there too, most with the aim of using more local, seasonal and sustainable produce, we need MORE of these, many more.”
Rafel Sammut, owner of The Pulled Meat Company adds to this pointing out that consumers are more curious about where their food is coming from and beginning to appreciate restaurants that place more importance on sourcing seasonal, locally grown produce. “A more educated consumer means that they are more concerned about where their food is coming from. Working with local farmers, being involved in the diet and welfare of the pigs is something our clients continue to appreciate. Our farm to fork project ensures the quality consumers are coming to expect more and more.”
Health foods
Jimmy Aquilina, pastry chef at Radisson Blu Resort and Spa, Golden Sands says that people are becoming a lot more aware of allergens in food and this needs to be taken into consideration when chefs are preparing menus. “Guests have become much more aware of allergies and allergens in food and we only expect this to increase in the 2018. As a result we need to continue to be creative whilst keeping these dietary requirements in mind.
Vegetarian and vegan foods
Reduction of waste
Bartolo and Gauci both echo the same sentiment in that new ways of re-using parts of produce that normally get thrown away in food prep. “2018 is also expected to be the year of the root-to-stem cooking. As more and more restaurants get to grips with the problem of wastage, we are seeing a root to leaf approach emerging in many restaurant kitchens. In line with this approach, restaurants are trying to limit waste and create dishes that include parts of ingredients that we are generally not accustomed to find on our plates.” Gauci said.
The notion of avoiding waste is repeated by Sammut, though he refers to serving of meat rather than fresh veg, “Among meat-serving restaurants there is a global trend to move back towards our grandparents’ ways and serving every part of the animal rather than just the prime cuts.
“This nose-to-tail attitude is a trend we expect to see plenty more of in 2018, and we plan to continue to work with local farmers where we have the pig slaughtered just for us and we take the whole animal, taking care to create recipes also using the off cuts that generally go to waste.”
Asian niche markets
We seem to be moving towards becoming a small European city, lets hope they're somewhat genuine with the classics, and little experimental with the specials, why not?”
Trendy ingredients
In the world of sweets, Aquilina believes that pralines, made primarily with nuts and sugar, are on the rise and will show promise throughout the year. He believes that this will not just be the traditional type but also with a different variation of fillings, colours and flavours. Ruby chocolate, which is considered the fourth type of chocolate, is made from the ruby bean and has only been discovered and produced in 2017, so we are set to see a lot more of this type of chocolate which is sweet but also with sour notes.
Gauci believes that “2018 will definitely be an exciting year for the food industry especially on a local context where Malta’s capital city will be hosting the European Capital of Culture. The event will definitely entice the brains of local talent who will produce amazing dishes to highlight Malta’s rich food traditions and culture.”
The chefs
There are plenty of chefs in Malta that act as trend-setters on the island. What they have in common is enormous passion, verging on obsession, when it comes to food. Not only do they spend their time creating in the kitchen but also on travelling the world to see what others are doing and to draw inspiration.
