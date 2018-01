Cabbage and tofu miso soup This soup is really easy to prepare and can be made with store cupboard ingredients (aside from the fresh veg). Prepare a large batch and keep coming back to it whenever you need nourishment. Print Version Cabbage and tofu miso soup



Ingredients 750ml chicken stock (use veggie stock to make this vegan)

3cm-piece ginger, peeled and minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 fresh chilli

½ savoy cabbage, shredded

1 carrot, julienned

2 tbsp fresh miso paste

2 tbsp soy sauce

100g silken tofu

Fresh chives



Bring the stock to the boil in a saucepan. Add the ginger, garlic and chilli, cover and allow to simmer for 5 mins. Add the cabbage and the carrots and allow to cook until the cabbage has wilted. Approx. 5 mins. Cut the tofu into cubes and stir into the soup. Add the soy sauce and stir. Place in serving bowls and top with fresh chives.



IngredientsMethod Share on Facebook Share on Twitter