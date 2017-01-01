Sweet potato and cannellini bean stew This stew is great for the cold weather and it’s totally meat-free. The smoky flavours of the paprika add complexity to this dish best served with rice and some soft and creamy avocado. We’ll be going for seconds. Print Version Sweet potato and cannellini bean stew



Ingredients 2 sweet potatoes, peeled and sliced into thick rounds

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp cumin

Olive oil

1 onion, roughly chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 sweet red peppers

1 sweet yellow pepper

1 chilli pepper

1 bunch coriander

1 tin tomatoes

1 tin (400g) cannellini beans



Preheat the oven to 200C. Toss the sweet potatoes with a pinch of each of the spices and olive oil. Bake in the oven for 30 mins until soft. In a deep pot, fry the onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add the remaining spices along with the sweet peppers, chilli and the chopped stalks of the coriander. Allow to fry gently over a low heat until soft, approx. 15 mins. Add the tinned tomatoes and cannellini beans with their liquid. Add a little water to loosen and simmer for 30 mins until done. Serve with basmati rice and avocado.



