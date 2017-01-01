Warm soba noodle salad
This salad can be put together in a few minutes and makes a great mid-week supper or even light lunch. Simply toss all the ingredients together for a healthy yet comforting meal.
Warm soba noodle salad
Ingredients
- 2 bundles buckwheat soba noodles
- 1 small broccoli
- 1 cup peas
- 1 cup edamame beans, shelled
- 1 spring onion
- Handful mint
- Handful sesame seeds, toasted
Dressing
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- 3cm-piece ginger, minced
- 1 chilli, sliced
- 1 lime, zest and juice
- 1 lime, juice only
- 1 tsp brown sugar
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp sesame oil
- 1 tbsp soy sauce (use tamari to make gluten free)
Method
- Boil the noodles in salted water according to packet instructions (approx. 3 mins).
- Boil the broccoli in salted water for 3 mins.
- Add the peas and edamame beans and boil for another min.
- Drain and plunge into cold water so that the veg keep their bright green colour.
- Prepare the dressing by mixing all the ingredients together.
- Toss the noodles, veg and dressing together along with the fresh mint, reserving a few leaves for garnish.
- Place in serving bowls and garnish with spring onions, mint leaves and sesame seeds.