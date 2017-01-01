Warm soba noodle salad This salad can be put together in a few minutes and makes a great mid-week supper or even light lunch. Simply toss all the ingredients together for a healthy yet comforting meal. Print Version Warm soba noodle salad



Ingredients 2 bundles buckwheat soba noodles

1 small broccoli

1 cup peas

1 cup edamame beans, shelled

1 spring onion

Handful mint

Handful sesame seeds, toasted



Dressing 1 clove garlic, finely chopped

3cm-piece ginger, minced

1 chilli, sliced

1 lime, zest and juice

1 lime, juice only

1 tsp brown sugar

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp soy sauce (use tamari to make gluten free)



Method Boil the noodles in salted water according to packet instructions (approx. 3 mins). Boil the broccoli in salted water for 3 mins. Add the peas and edamame beans and boil for another min. Drain and plunge into cold water so that the veg keep their bright green colour. Prepare the dressing by mixing all the ingredients together. Toss the noodles, veg and dressing together along with the fresh mint, reserving a few leaves for garnish. Place in serving bowls and garnish with spring onions, mint leaves and sesame seeds.



