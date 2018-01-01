Three recipes to heal your gut after Christmas After the Christmas indulgence everyone is craving (or at least thinking they should probably go for) healthier meals. These three recipes will keep it healthy without sacrificing on flavour. Print Version



These three recipes are not packed full of nutrients but are easy to prepare and can be made in just a few minutes when time becomes precious once again when everyone is back to their usual routines.



Cabbage and tofu miso soup







Warm soba noodle salad







Sweet potato and cannellini bean stew







Whether your New Year's Resolutions are to lose weight, eat less meat or just go for healthier meal options, these easy recipes are not only nutritious but comforting and low calorie. Even if don't believe in New Year's Resolutions at all, the festive season is bound to have left you craving foods that are kind to your gut. Holding back on meat, red or otherwise, including fermented foods in your diet and adding plenty of greens will surely get you on the right track for 2018, or at least put you back to normal – and maybe get back into your jeans!These three recipes are not packed full of nutrients but are easy to prepare and can be made in just a few minutes when time becomes precious once again when everyone is back to their usual routines.From sauerkraut to yoghurt, kimchi and kombucha, fermented foods have been touted as the solution to all your digestive woes. The Asians sure know their fermented foods, with kimchi and miso being staples on that side of the world. This soup uses fresh miso paste, that can be found at specialty Asian stores and keeps well in the fridge for up to a month. The process of fermentation adds a zingy flavour to your foods as well as making it easier to digest, adding microbes as well as micronutrients to your dish. This soup is really easy to prepare and can be made with store cupboard ingredients (aside from the fresh veg). Prepare a large batch and keep coming back to it whenever you need nourishment.Get the recipe for cabbage and tofu miso soup here. This salad can be put together in a few minutes and makes a great mid-week supper or even light lunch. Completely vegan and gluten-free, this meal still packs a protein punch thanks to plenty of edamame beans and the sesame seeds. Simply toss all the ingredients together for a healthy yet comforting meal.Get the recipe for warm soba noodle salad here When it's cold outside there is nothing more comforting than a hot stew. Though we tend to think of slow cooked meats, there are plenty of veggie options that will keep you in line with a healthier new year. Totally meat-free, with sweet potatoes and cannellini beans for protein the stew gets its flavour from smoky paprika which adds complexity to the dish. Serve on a bed of rice and top with a creamy avocado for a deliciously comforting veggie stew.Get the recipe for sweet potato and cannellini bean stew here