Cheesy nachos with guac, tomato salsa and sour cream
These moreish nachos work perfectly as a starter or as simple snacks while watching a game or sharing a beer. Make the condiments yourself for the ultimate Mexican snacks.
Ingredients
- 1 packet corn tortillas
- 300g cheddar cheese
- 2 tbsp jalapeño peppers
- Tomato salsa
- Guacamole
- Sour cream
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200°C.
- Line a baking sheet with baking paper and pour the corn tortillas into the pan.
- Top generously with grated cheddar cheese.
- Place in the oven for approx. 20 mins until the cheese has melted.
- Remove from the oven and transfer the nachos to a board by lifting from the baking paper.
- Top with jalapeños, tomato salsa, guacamole and sour cream and serve warm.