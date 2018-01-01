Cheesy nachos with guac, tomato salsa and sour cream These moreish nachos work perfectly as a starter or as simple snacks while watching a game or sharing a beer. Make the condiments yourself for the ultimate Mexican snacks. Print Version Cheesy nachos with guac, tomato salsa and sour cream



Ingredients 1 packet corn tortillas

300g cheddar cheese

2 tbsp jalapeño peppers

Tomato salsa

Guacamole

Sour cream



Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line a baking sheet with baking paper and pour the corn tortillas into the pan. Top generously with grated cheddar cheese. Place in the oven for approx. 20 mins until the cheese has melted. Remove from the oven and transfer the nachos to a board by lifting from the baking paper. Top with jalapeños, tomato salsa, guacamole and sour cream and serve warm.



