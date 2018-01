Tomato salsa This tomato salsa is a great condiment for tacos or is great spread over cheesy nachos. Use the leftovers over a simple piece of toast. Print Version Tomato salsa



Ingredients 15 cherry tomatoes, finely diced

1 shallot, finely diced

¼ cucumber, finely diced

1 lime, juice only

Handful coriander

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Salt and pepper



Method Mix the finely diced vegetables with the lime juice, olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Add the finely chopped coriander, mix through and serve with tacos or sprinkled over nachos.



