Guacamole Avocado goes with just about everything. Guacamole adds a little extra flavour to the creamy fruit and works perfectly well as a topping for tacos or nachos or on a piece of toast topped with a poached egg for breakfast, lunch or supper!



Ingredients 2 ripe avocados

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp ground cumin

1 lime, juice only

Salt and pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

5 cherry tomatoes, quartered



Method Remove the flesh from the avocados and place in a mixing bowl. Add the finely chopped garlic, ground cumin and lime juice and mash with a fork until it turns into a chunky paste. Season with salt and pepper and add the olive oil. Mix in the chopped tomatoes and the coriander and serve with tacos, nachos, with crackers or on toast with a poached egg.



