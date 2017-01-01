Guacamole
Avocado goes with just about everything. Guacamole adds a little extra flavour to the creamy fruit and works perfectly well as a topping for tacos or nachos or on a piece of toast topped with a poached egg for breakfast, lunch or supper!
Guacamole
Ingredients
- 2 ripe avocados
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 lime, juice only
- Salt and pepper
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 5 cherry tomatoes, quartered
Method
- Remove the flesh from the avocados and place in a mixing bowl.
- Add the finely chopped garlic, ground cumin and lime juice and mash with a fork until it turns into a chunky paste.
- Season with salt and pepper and add the olive oil.
- Mix in the chopped tomatoes and the coriander and serve with tacos, nachos, with crackers or on toast with a poached egg.