Mexican chicken tacos Chicken tacos are a great idea for dinner parties as they encourage sharing, not just of food but of stories too. Make your own condiments for a great homemade option. Print Version Mexican chicken tacos



Ingredients 1 chicken breast

2 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp ground coriander

½ tsp ground cumin

5 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 lime, zest and juice

1 onion

1 small green pepper

1 small red pepper

1 small orange pepper

Handful coriander

Soft tacos

Tomato salsa

Guacamole

Sour cream

Baby spinach

Handful coriander



Cut the chicken breast into bite sized pieces and place in a large mixing bowl. Add the spices, finely chopped garlic, lime zest and lime juice and mix well, making sure all of the chicken is coated with spice and leave to marinate for at least an hour or ideally overnight. When ready to cook, add the chicken pieces to the pan and cook until browned all over. Add the sliced onion and peppers and cook until the vegetables are soft and the chicken is cooked through. Add the coriander and stir through. Make your own tomato salsa and guacamole using these reicpes. Serve in a large bowl in the centre of the table with warmed tacos, baby spinach, tomato salsa, guacamole, sour cream and extra coriander and let everyone help themselves and build their own tacos.



