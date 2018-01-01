Back

Spicy Mexican brownies

Brownies with ice cream are the perfect combination of hot and cold. This Mexican variety adds cinnamon and cayenne pepper for the ultimate twist on a classic.

Ingredients
  • 227g butter, melted
  • 450g sugar
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 80g cocoa powder
  • 120g plain flour
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp cayenne pepper
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp baking powder


Garnish
  • Vanilla ice cream
  • Golden Syrup


Method
  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
  2. Add the melted butter to the sugar, eggs and vanilla and stir with a wooden spoon until combined.
  3. Add the cocoa, flour, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, salt and baking powder and mix until combined.
  4. Line a baking dish with baking paper and add the batter to the dish, smoothing over the top.
  5. Bake in the oven for 25 mins until the top is set but a skewer inserted into the centre still comes out fudgy.
  6. Allow to cool in the pan and then remove and cut into squares.
  7. Serve with ice cream and a squirt of Golden Syrup.
