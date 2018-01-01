Spicy Mexican brownies Brownies with ice cream are the perfect combination of hot and cold. This Mexican variety adds cinnamon and cayenne pepper for the ultimate twist on a classic. Print Version Spicy Mexican brownies



Ingredients 227g butter, melted

450g sugar

4 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

80g cocoa powder

120g plain flour

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

½ tsp salt

½ tsp baking powder



Garnish Vanilla ice cream

Golden Syrup



Preheat the oven to 180°C. Add the melted butter to the sugar, eggs and vanilla and stir with a wooden spoon until combined. Add the cocoa, flour, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, salt and baking powder and mix until combined. Line a baking dish with baking paper and add the batter to the dish, smoothing over the top. Bake in the oven for 25 mins until the top is set but a skewer inserted into the centre still comes out fudgy. Allow to cool in the pan and then remove and cut into squares. Serve with ice cream and a squirt of Golden Syrup.



