Spicy Mexican brownies
Brownies with ice cream are the perfect combination of hot and cold. This Mexican variety adds cinnamon and cayenne pepper for the ultimate twist on a classic.
Ingredients
- 227g butter, melted
- 450g sugar
- 4 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 80g cocoa powder
- 120g plain flour
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- ¼ tsp cayenne pepper
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp baking powder
Garnish
- Vanilla ice cream
- Golden Syrup
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Add the melted butter to the sugar, eggs and vanilla and stir with a wooden spoon until combined.
- Add the cocoa, flour, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, salt and baking powder and mix until combined.
- Line a baking dish with baking paper and add the batter to the dish, smoothing over the top.
- Bake in the oven for 25 mins until the top is set but a skewer inserted into the centre still comes out fudgy.
- Allow to cool in the pan and then remove and cut into squares.
- Serve with ice cream and a squirt of Golden Syrup.