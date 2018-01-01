Chicken and tortellini soup Whilst Malta is in the grips of a terrible flu season, we’re looking for anything to ease the symptoms or better still boost immunity. This simple chicken soup will make everything feel better and if you’re not sick, it’s so tasty you’ll help yourself to some anyway. Print Version Chicken and tortellini soup



Ingredients



Stock 1 roast chicken

2 onions, roughly chopped

2 carrots, roughly chopped

2 stalks celery, roughly chopped

5 cloves garlic, bashed

2 bay leaves

2 sprigs rosemary

5 sprigs thyme

2 sprigs parsley

10 peppercorns



Soup 1 onion, sliced

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 carrots, sliced

2 stalks celery, sliced

400g fresh tortellini

1 lemon, juice only

Large handful parsley

Salt and pepper

Parmesan shavings



Method To make the stock, remove the skin from the chicken and discard. Remove the meat from the carcass and set aside in bite sized pieces. Place the carcass and bones in a large pot. Add the rest of the ingredients and fill the pot with enough cold water to cover everything. Bring to the boil, reduce to a simmer and cook for at least one hour. Strain the broth through a colander, discarding bones and vegetables. In a separate pot, heat some olive oil and sauté the onions, garlic, carrots and celery until soft (approx. 5 mins). Add the reserved chicken bits along with the broth and bring to the boil. Add the tortellini and cook according to packet instructions. If you are used dried tortellini, pre-cook these in boiling water until al dente and then drain and add to the pot towards the last minute of cooking. Too much of the broth will evaporate if you do all the cooking in the broth. Remove from the heat, add the lemon juice, parsley and season to taste. Serve with Parmesan shavings and fresh black pepper.



