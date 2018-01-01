Oat and buckwheat granola with dried blueberries and coconut Supermarket brands of granola are packed with sugars and preservatives. Make a big batch of your own and serve with your preferred milk, yoghurt, skyr or simply eat large handfuls straight from the container. We won’t judge! Print Version Oat and buckwheat granola with dried blueberries and coconut



Ingredients 4 cups rolled oats

200g raw buckwheat (make sure they’re the green ones)

200g walnuts

100g almonds

200g pumpkin seeds

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp salt

½ cup maple syrup

½ cup coconut oil, melted

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 apples

100g dried blueberries

100g coconut flakes



Pre-heat the oven to 170°C. In a large mixing bowl, combine the oats, raw buckwheat, nuts, seeds, cinnamon and salt. Peel and core the apples and place in a food processor. Blitz until smooth, scraping the apple down from the sides when necessary. Add the apple to the dry ingredients with the maple syrup, coconut oil and vanilla extract and mix well to make sure everything is coated. Place on two baking sheets lined with baking paper and spread out so there is only a thin layer of granola mixture on the sheets. Bake for 20 mins, then remove from the oven and mix well. Return to the oven and cook for another 20 minutes until golden. You may need more or less time depending on your oven. Keep an eye on it to make sure it doesn’t burn. Allow to cool and mix in the dried blueberries and coconut. Store in an air-tight container for up to 4 weeks.



