Bircher muesli
I don’t have time for breakfast is one of the things we hear all the time. This recipe can be prepared the night before and then mixed with the fresh fruit in the morning and eaten at your desk. There’s no excuse for not eating breakfast now!
Bircher muesli
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 100g oats
- 2 tsp chia seeds
- 150ml coconut milk (or any other preferred milk)
- 6 tbsp apple juice
- 1 apple, roughly grated
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- Berry compote
- Large handful frozen berries
- 1 tbsp honey
- Splash of water
- Handful pecans (or any other preferred nuts)
Method
- Soak the oats and chia seeds in the coconut milk and apple juice for at least 15 mins or cover and leave to soak in the fridge overnight.
- Make the berry compote by placing the berries in a small saucepan with a splash of water and a little honey.
- Allow to simmer until the berries lose their liquid. You can make the compote the night before too.
- When ready to serve mix the oats with the apple, maple syrup and salt.
- Either place into a serving bowl or a jar if you need to have breakfast on the go.
- Top with berry compote and a handful of nuts and serve or seal the jar and eat at your desk.
