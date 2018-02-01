Porridge with caramelised bananas, pecans and chocolate
Do you dream of eating cake for breakfast without suffering any of the consequences? This breakfast recipe is sweet as cake, yet full of the nutrients that make up a healthy breakfast. So go on, indulge in the sweet stuff in the morning.
Ingredients
Serves 2
- 100g porridge oats
- 100ml coconut milk (or any other preferred milk)
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- ¼ tsp salt
- 3 bananas, sliced
- ¼ cup coconut oil, melted
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- A few drops vanilla extract
- Handful pecans
- Dark chocolate, broken up into chips
Method
- Cook the porridge oats in a saucepan with the milk stirring until the oats are cooked (the package will indicate how long you need to cook. This varies from brand to brand).
- Add the salt and cinnamon and mix well.
- In a clean pan combine the coconut oil with the maple syrup and vanilla and then add the sliced bananas.
- Allow to simmer for a few mins on each side until the bananas are soft and golden.
- Remove ¾ of the bananas and mix into the porridge.
- Top with remaining bananas, pecans and chocolate and some of the sauce remaining in the pan (you will have more sauce than you need but you need this amount of sauce to cook the bananas).
- Serve warm.
