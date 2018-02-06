Artichoke and broad bean bruschetta

Bruschetta is the ultimate pre-dinner nibbles to serve with drinks. Instead of the regular tomato and basil version try this one with artichokes instead. This recipe can easily be used to create a snack, light supper or even breakfast. Add a poached egg if you want a little bit more!

6 February 2018, 2:13pm
by Rachel Zammit Cutajar

Ingredients

  • 2 artichokes
  • Olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • ½ tsp chilli flakes, optional
  • 50g broad beans, peeled twice
  • 1 lemon, juice and zest
  • Handful parsley
  • Salt and pepper
  • Maltese bread, sliced

Method

  1. Steam the artichokes in a saucepan in a little bit of water for 20-25 mins until leaves come off the artichoke easily.
  2. When cool enough to handle, remove the flesh from the bottom part of the leaves until you get to the choke.
  3. Remove the hairy part of the choke and add the soft heart to the mixture of the flesh from the leaves.
  4. Heat some olive oil in a pan and add the garlic.
  5. Simmer until fragrant and add the chilli flakes, if using.
  6. Add the artichoke and fry for a few mins.
  7. Add the broad beans, parsley, lemon juice, lemon zest and season with salt and pepper and mix through.
  8. Toast the bread and top with the artichoke mixture and serve.

