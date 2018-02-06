Artichoke and broad bean bruschetta
Bruschetta is the ultimate pre-dinner nibbles to serve with drinks. Instead of the regular tomato and basil version try this one with artichokes instead. This recipe can easily be used to create a snack, light supper or even breakfast. Add a poached egg if you want a little bit more!
Ingredients
- 2 artichokes
- Olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic
- ½ tsp chilli flakes, optional
- 50g broad beans, peeled twice
- 1 lemon, juice and zest
- Handful parsley
- Salt and pepper
- Maltese bread, sliced
Method
- Steam the artichokes in a saucepan in a little bit of water for 20-25 mins until leaves come off the artichoke easily.
- When cool enough to handle, remove the flesh from the bottom part of the leaves until you get to the choke.
- Remove the hairy part of the choke and add the soft heart to the mixture of the flesh from the leaves.
- Heat some olive oil in a pan and add the garlic.
- Simmer until fragrant and add the chilli flakes, if using.
- Add the artichoke and fry for a few mins.
- Add the broad beans, parsley, lemon juice, lemon zest and season with salt and pepper and mix through.
- Toast the bread and top with the artichoke mixture and serve.
